Register
18:57 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Flag

    Promise of Minimum Income for Poor Boosts the Opposition’s Chances – Analyst

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ashwin Kumar / Indian Flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The principal opposition party, Congress, has in its election manifesto promised an amount of Rs 72,000 ($1,000 approx.) per year to the poorest of the country if voted to power. Poverty alleviation has been the poll plank for Congress right from the days of late Mrs Indira Gandhi, who was the grandmother of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, named NYAY by India's main opposition Congress Party, announced on Tuesday, has brightened up the opposition's mood while forcing the governing party's (Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) camp to counter this just a week ahead of the first phase of the seven-phased national elections.

    Congress has had a legacy of fighting elections on the poverty alleviation plank. As the governing party for the first four decades of India's independence, the party has been headed by family members of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's clan. After Nehru, his daughter, Indira Gandhi, took over the party reins and governed India, followed by her son, Rajiv Gandhi. The current challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Rajiv's son, Rahul Gandhi.

    READ MORE: Populist Promises and Freebies Rule Elections to Indian Parliament

    The Dassault Rafale fighter jet
    © AFP 2019 / MIGUEL MEDINA
    Rafale Jet Deal Features in Election Manifesto of India's Main Opposition Party
    An internal analysis on the impact of the minimum income poll promise revealed that the governing BJP could lose as many as 30 seats to the Congress, especially in regions where farm distress is at its peak.

    The Congress released its election manifesto on Tuesday and has focused on the welfare state as a means for ensuring justice for the poor. Besides NYAY, the party promises that highest priority would be given to the creation of jobs and the extension of a rural job guarantee scheme — from the current 100 days to a promised 150 days.

    "Today is a historic day. It is on this day that the Congress party launched its final assault on poverty. That 250 million of the poorest families in India will receive INR 72,000 per year (around $1,000) is NYAY (Justice) for India and this is our dream and our pledge. The time for change has come", Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief, said while releasing the party's manifesto for the 2019 general election in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Indian Elections: PM Modi's Personalised Merchandise Stint Amuses Netizens

    Dithered by the announcement and its possible impact on the re-election prospect of Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the proposed scheme an all-time Congress bluff.

    "Most economists have already rubbished the Congress Party's NYAY. Between the Centre and the states, we are already giving to the poorest 20 percent of the population much more than what NYAY promises. As the economy expands to depletion of poverty, further amounts can also be increased", Arun Jaitley said soon after Congress' manifesto release — a visible nervousness in the governing camp according to experts.

    A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau/Illustration
    Facebook Removes 687 Pages & Accounts Linked to Indian Opposition Party Ahead of Election
    During the 2014 anti-Congress wave, the "Grand Old Party" of India managed to win just 44 seats to the Lower House — an all-time low since country's independence. On the other hand, Narendra Modi's BJP surpassed the majority mark of 273 seats in the House — the first party to do so in three decades.

    Several analysts and opinion surveys have predicted missing the majority mark for the governing party, something which has created a flutter in its camp. As the NYAY electoral promise permeates down into rural areas on the minimum income guarantee scheme, it may make the governing party more nervous.

    "Over the last week, we have been tracking voters' perception about the much-touted Congress NYAY scheme. It has slowly begun to catch on in terms of awareness among the masses, but has not yet made a deep impact", Praveen Patil, psephologist and founder of 5Forty3 Datalabs says.

    READ MORE: Indian Opposition Leader Promises $1,000 Guaranteed Annual Income for the Poor

    Narendra Modi has been trying his best to counter this poll promise from Congress by raising national security issues, including the air strike in Balakot inside Pakistan and the anti-satellite missile test on 27 March. Just a week before polling begins he has been trying to arouse Hindu nationalist pride and accused the Congress of committing a "grievous sin" by linking the Hindu majority community with terrorism. Substantiating his charges, he mocked Rahul Gandhi for "taking shelter" in a constituency where the majority community (Hindus) is in the minority. Rahul Gandhi had earlier opted to fight elections from a second constituency — Wayanad, in south India.

    "The charges coming from Narendra Modi is an indication that he possibly is not very sure of the election campaign going completely his way", Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst and author of Modi's biography, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Facebook Removes 687 Pages & Accounts Linked to Indian Party Ahead of Election

    Nevertheless, the Narendra Modi government has claimed that it has distributed much more in the last five years than what Congress has been promising to do under the income guarantee scheme. It claims that besides subsidies for food, fertilizer, kerosene, 55 Ministries handed over subsidies to the poor through the direct benefit transfer into bank accounts. This comes out around INR 106,800 annually (around $ 1,557) as compared with the INR 72,000 (around $ 1,050) which Congress is promising through the direct benefit transfer mechanism. The government also claims that minimum wages for labourers under the rural guarantee scheme have been raised by 42% under the Modi tenure. 

    The views and opinions expressed by speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Zuckerberg Faces Flak in India for Elections Remark
    Bhutan Elections: Ruling Pro-India PDP Exits Race Coming Third in Primaries
    Some 7 Explosions Hit Central India's Chhattisgarh Ahead of Elections - Reports
    Air Strike in Pakistan Not Related to India's General Elections - Def Minister
    Tags:
    promises, elections, opposition, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse