Indian Opposition Leader Promises $1,000 Guaranteed Annual Income for the Poor

Rahul Gandhi, the head of India's main opposition Congress Party, describes the minimum support NYAY (Justice) Income Scheme as ground-breaking, powerful, dynamic and well thought out, as it will benefit nearly 250 million people. General elections in India are scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19 to elect India's next prime minister.

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the high stakes 2019 general elections a little more than a fortnight away, the president of India's opposition Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, took the battle right to the doorstep of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by unveiling a landmark minimum income support scheme that he said would benefit nearly 250 million poor people across the country.

READ MORE: Indian PM Modi Capable of Any “Misadventure” to Win Elections — Pakistani PM

Addressing a press conference in the Indian capital after presiding over a meeting of the Congress Party's Working Committee, Rahul Gandhi said that if he was voted to power, the scheme called "NYAY" (Justice) would deliver Rs. 72,000 ($1000) every year to the country's poorest 20 per cent.

"It is an extremely powerful, extremely dynamic, extremely well-thought idea. We have done all the calculations. We have spoken to economists. This is a ground-breaking idea," the Congress Party president said, adding that "All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world."

He said that 50 million families and 250 million people would directly benefit from this scheme.

"We will do justice by the poor people of the country through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. There has been no such scheme in the whole world," Gandhi said.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Watchman’ Campaign on Top of Social Media Trends

General elections in India are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to form the 17th Lok Sabha and to elect the next Indian prime minister.

READ MORE: Indian Poll Body Asks Social Media Giants to Create Election "Code of Conduct"

In the election, Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party is pitted against India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.