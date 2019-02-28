Register
28 February 2019
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019

    Summit With No Result: Kim Doesn't Want to Match 'Trump's Dance Steps' - Analyst

    Opinion
    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the second round of denuclearisation talks in Vietnam's Hanoi. The two sides, however, failed to reach an agreement after Pyongyang demanded sanctions be lifted.

    Sputnik discussed this issue with Dr. Ching Chang, Research Fellow, Society for Strategic Studies, Republic of China, based in Taipei.

    Sputnik: Donald Trump said signing the deal after the summit in Hanoi was not 'appropriate' at the moment. In your view, what happened during the talks and why was there no agreement signed?

    Dr. Ching Chang: The nature of the political summit is very different from commercial negotiation. Mr. Trump would like to leave the final decision at scene personally made by himself. Nonetheless, this is not the modus operandi of International political reconciliation. Everything should be well-prepared and a prior understanding should be already reviewed by the leadership on both side. The leadership takes the final shot should be the formality of a prior agreement before the summit. Mr. Trump likes to play the game by himself. Once the other side, Kim of the North Korea, has no interest to match with Trump's dance steps, it is no surprise to see a summit with no result.

    Sputnik: How much substance was there to this meeting in the first place?

    Dr. Ching Chang: With no prior understanding well achieved, in terms of international politics, less substance can be expected. However, for Kim, the summit offering a great opportunity for his international exposure, which is a prestigious achievement to enhance his leadership back home. A summit with no result is a catastrophic curse for Trump to face the ongoing domestic political wrestling with the Congress.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019
    Sputnik: Mr. Trump said that all sanctions against Pyongyang would remain in place. Taking this into account, can we say that the summit met Kim Jong-un's expectations in any way?

    Dr. Ching Chang: Highly unlikely, the international sanctions already existed for years, it will be a surprise to lift it so easily. Particularly, it is a sanction made by United Nations, not the United States. Washington has no position to change any multi-lateral resolution with unilateral promise anyway. Although Kim has very few bargaining chips to loss, neither Trump may have many leverages to exercise.

    Sputnik: What are the most important results of the summit? What did it not achieve?

    Dr. Ching Chang: The summit is conducted according to the "roadmap" known as "double halt" proposed by Beijing few years ago. By Beijing' proposal, Seoul and Washington played down the military exercises around the Korean Peninsula and on the other hand, Pyongyang stop nuclear tests and long range missile shooting trials. Regardless of the result of the summit, at least the tendency and the atmospheres is stable. Whether the second part of Beijing proposed roadmap can be fulfilled, all parties involved need more patience. Beijing, Seoul and Moscow are more cooperative, yet, Tokyo's attitude toward Pyongyang is still very hard. That can be an origin of uncertainty in the future.

    Dr. Chang is the leading security expert specifically on military affairs and international relations in Taiwan. He is also a retired navy captain commanded a tank landing ship before.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

