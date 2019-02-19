Register
14:11 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming.

    Revival of Imperial Ambitions: UK Arctic Buildup Logical Amid Brexit - Analysts

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over the weekend, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that London would be increasing its military presence in the Arctic to "stay vigilant to new challenges," including Russia's activities in the region.

    Speaking at a Royal Marines base in Bardufoss, about 80 km from Norway's border with Russia on Sunday, Williamson stressed that the UK's nine new P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft would be used to help monitor and constrain the activities of Russian submarines in the North Atlantic and the Arctic Sea. The UK's Arctic deployment will also include a contingent of 1,000 Royal Marines, rotated in and out of Norway annually over a period of ten years, the defence secretary said.

    The deployment is a follow-up to the UK's Defence Arctic Strategy, unveiled in late 2018, which is aimed explicitly against Russia and its alleged attempts to militarise the area.

    Speaking to Sputnik about London's ambitious plans, military journalist col (ret.) Alexander Zhilin argued that Williamson's remarks about Russia were just a pretext.

    "Such statements are characterised by the fact that a serious struggle is beginning to unfold over these territories. Natural resources dictate the rules of behaviour. Therefore, I think, under the pretext of 'protecting someone from the Russians', the British will try to deploy and build up their forces there."

    Royal Navy Sea King Mk4 Helicopter Takes Part in Arctic Flying Training
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Royal Navy Sea King Mk4 Helicopter Takes Part in Arctic Flying Training
    UK Announces Arctic Military Buildup to Counter Russia's Activities - Reports
    That said, Zhilin noted that London has come into the game late. "Russia is already doing everything necessary, and isn't going to just give or gift our resources to anyone, as far as I understand it," he said.

    The Arctic's growing economic significance includes the region's immense oil and gas reserves (estimated at about 100 billion tonnes and 50 trillion cubic metres, respectively), along with the prospective Northern Sea Route, a potentially highly lucrative sea transit zone between Europe and Asia.

    Russian Navy Captain First Rank Mikhail Nenashev echoed Zhilin's assessment of the UK's capabilities, telling Sputnik that "from a naval point of view, the UK has practically no naval resources with which to engage in a buildup against Russia in the Arctic."

    "Furthermore," the naval officer noted, "they have a lot of problems which were revealed in the recent NATO exercises near our Arctic territories. They lost that Norwegian destroyer, their troops froze their buns off, and they had problems with communications, with troops complaining about the lack of a GPS signal. Therefore, there is no need to talk of any serious British military influence in the Arctic," Nenashev said.

    The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad takes on water after a collision with the tanker “Sola TS” on November 10, 2018 in the Hjeltefjord near Bergen
    © AFP 2018 / Marit HOMMEDAL / NTB scanpix
    The Norwegian frigate "KNM Helge Ingstad" takes on water after a collision with the tanker “Sola TS” on November 10, 2018 in the Hjeltefjord near Bergen

    Russia Observing Developments…For Now

    Senior Russian lawmakers were similarly unbothered with the British defence secretary's rhetoric. Col Gen. Viktor Bondarev, former commander of the Russian Air Force and chairman of the Russian senate's committee on defence and security, assured Sputnik that "the situation in the Arctic region" was under Moscow's control. 

    "For now, an escalation of tensions is not taking place; we are simply observing the development of the situation. But we will respond promptly to any aggressive step on the part of any NATO member state," Bondarev stressed.

    AH-64 Apache helicopter
    CC0
    UK Deploys Apache Helicopters in Arctic for First Time in a Message to 'a Whole Range of Adversaries'
    For his part, Nikolai Korchunov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador at large responsible for Arctic cooperation, said he was nevertheless concerned by the "non-Arctic power" UK's adoption of an Arctic military strategy. "This is a step leading to an escalation of the military and political situation in the Arctic, increasing tensions in a region where such tensions have traditionally been low," he said.

    Renewed British Imperial Ambitions?

    Finally, Vladimir  Shtol, geopolitical analyst and professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy & Public Administration, said that the UK's impending exit from the EU will lead to renewed geopolitical ambitions on London's part.

    "We are seeing a revival of London's imperial ambitions. Therefore, it's quite natural that such trends in its foreign policy will only increase. Brexit will lead the UK to an even closer alliance with the US. Therefore, we should expect more ambitious claims by London to participate in a variety of regions, from the Middle East to Southeast Asia," Shtol suggested.

    In any case, Shtol suggested that "for the foreseeable future, we shouldn't expect Western countries to be able to bridge the gap" between their military and strategic capabilities in the Arctic and those of Russia. 

    Russian polar explorers work to set up a new drifting station in the Arctic
    © Sputnik / Anna Yudina
    Russian polar explorers work to set up a new drifting station in the Arctic

    The Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica sails through ice floating on the Chukchi Sea off the coast of Alaska, Sunday, July 16, 2017, while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage, the treacherous, ice-bound route where Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen made the first successful transit in 1906
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Russia Wants to Understand What Mandate NATO Seeking in Arctic
    For instance, while Russia has a fleet including dozens of Arctic-class icebreakers, the UK doesn't have any, while the US Navy only has two such vessels at its disposal.

    "Russia has been engaged in the active development of the Arctic for over a decade; this includes its fleet, its military capabilities, the development of the Arctic shelf, legal support within the framework of the United Nations, and a number of other measures aimed at increasing the capabilities of our natural and economic complex in the Arctic region," the observer concluded.

    Base of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arctic
    © Photo : Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry
    Base of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arctic

    Related:

    UK Announces Arctic Military Buildup to Counter Russia's Activities - Reports
    UK Sends Fleet of Apaches to Arctic as Message to 'Whole Range of Adversaries'
    Canada Eyes UK Frigate Purchase to Counter Russia in Arctic – Report
    UK Unveils Strategy to Defend Arctic in Light of Alleged Russian Threat
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, military buildup, UK Defense Ministry, Gavin Williamson, Arctic, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse