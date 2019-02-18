Register
07:11 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Arctic dawn

    UK Announces Arctic Military Buildup to Counter Russia's Activities - Reports

    © Sputnik / Alexander Liskin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Sunday the increase in the country's military presence in the Arctic to counter Russia's activities in the region.

    "Whether it’s sharpening our skills in sub-zero conditions, learning from longstanding allies like Norway or monitoring submarine threats with our Poseidon aircraft, we will stay vigilant to new challenges", Williamson said, cited by The Telegraph newspaper, adding that the new P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft would be used to constraint activities of Russian submarines in the region.

    Williamson made his statement during a visit to a new base of Royal Marines in the area of Bardufoss in northern Norway.

    READ MORE: UK Sends Fleet of Apaches to Arctic as Message to 'Whole Range of Adversaries'

    The Royal Marines will also be deploying over 1,000 troops to Norway annually over the 10-year period for training within an agreement between the two states, he added. Nine P8 Poseidon planes will be deployed to the Royal Air Force Lossiemouth airbase in Scotland in 2020 to conduct reconnaissance in the North Atlantic and in the Arctic.

    Polar Bear
    CC0
    WATCH Massive Polar Bears' INVASION in Russia's Arctic Archipelago
    Williamson has repeatedly expressed concerns over alleged Russia's increasing military presence in the Arctic and attempts to militarize the region. London also earlier claimed that navigation in the Arctic could be limited as a result of Moscow's alleged actions.

    In late September 2018, Williamson unveiled the UK’s new Defense Arctic Strategy, citing increasing threats in the region and Russia’s alleged attempts to militarize the area.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Moscow notes the Alliance's military build-up in the Arctic and wants to figure out what mandate the alliance is seeking to get in the region.

    READ MORE: Canada Pays $46Mln for Arctic Surveillance Contracts — Defence Ministry

    "We note the increased activities by NATO members. We discussed this with our Norwegian neighbors. We want to understand what kind of mandate NATO is going to have in the Arctic", Lavrov said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

    In August, Russian Ambassador at Large and Senior Arctic Official Vladimir Barbin pointed to NATO’s ongoing military build-up in the region, citing its Trident Juncture 18 drills, the alliance’s decision to set up the new Joint Force Command for the Atlantic based in the US city of Norfolk which would be in charge of the Arctic-Atlantic zone and Washington’s efforts to re-establish its Second Fleet, mainly operating in Northern Atlantic.

    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Researcher: Arctic Domain is Shrinking in Response to Global Warming
    Meanwhile, Russia has proposed many constructive projects in the Arctic Council — an intergovernmental cooperation forum for Arctic states — and other relevant structures on cooperation in the region, Lavrov said Saturday. "We don’t believe that the Arctic cooperation requires any military dimension, and I hope this will be the case with our partners as well", Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

    The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum for Arctic States to cooperate on issues like protecting indigenous communities, sustainable development, and environmental protection. According to the 1996 Ottawa Declaration, the members of the Arctic Council include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Finland held the chairmanship since 2017 and Iceland will head the council from 2019 to 2021.

    READ MORE: Russia to Launch First-Ever Arctic Weather Satellite — Source

    Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.

    Related:

    Russia Wants to Understand What Mandate NATO Seeking in Arctic
    Norwegian Lt General Alleges Russia Conducted 'Mock Air Raid' on Arctic Radar
    WATCH Massive Polar Bears' INVASION in Russia's Arctic Archipelago
    UK Sends Fleet of Apaches to Arctic as Message to 'Whole Range of Adversaries'
    Russian Arctic Archipelago Declares Emergency Amid Polar Bear Invasion
    Tags:
    activities, counter, military buildup, Poseidon, Royal Marines, Britain's Royal Air Force, Gavin Williamson, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Arctic, United Kingdom

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse