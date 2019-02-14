Register
04:24 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Burn pit

    Toxic Wartime ‘Burn Pits’ Ignored by US Congress For Years Get Fresh Attention

    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tens of thousands of US military members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have been exposed to burn pits, open-air military sites where waste generated by war is combusted.

    Joe Hickman, journalist and author of "The Burn Pits: The Poisoning of America's Soldiers," and Kathy Kelly, the co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss how toxic substances from burn pits have resulted in ailments that are often times overlooked.

    ​"They [US commanders] started using them [burn pits] right at the get-go from the war in Afghanistan and Iraq," Hickman told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. 

    UK, US deploy troops in Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    Watchdog Finds Alarming Civilian Casualties Caused by UK Troops in Afghan, Iraq

    "They used them much earlier; they used them in Vietnam. What happens, and what most people don't realize, is how much trash war creates and how much of a big problem it is for the commanders on ground. Anything from the rubble, from the bombardments… [the trash] averages around nine pounds of trash per day. So, when you have thousands of troops on the ground, trash has to build up very fast, and the commanders have to figure out what to do with it," Hickman added.

    "So, they decided to create open air burn pits where they throw all of this stuff in a makeshift dump and light it on fire and burn it. And the problem with that is, they burn anything and everything in these burn pits. They burn tires, wood that was treated, plastc, styrofoam, human body parts. The soldiers' housing quarters [are] sometimes within 300 meters from these massive burn pits," Hickman added.

    According to Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson Curt Cashour, the department processed 11,581 disability compensation claims between June 2007 and November 20, 2018, with at least one condition tied to burn pit exposure, the New York Times reported. However, out of the 2,318 claims that were granted, 44 percent of the claims related to burn pits were denied because exposure to such conditions has not been officially diagnosed, while around 54 percent were denied "due to a lack of evidence establishing a connection to military service," Cashour added.

    In addition to military troops, people living in war-torn areas are also affected by these pits, according to Kelly.

    "Immediately across from one of the largest US spaces in Kabul, Afghanistan, is a sprawling refugee camp, and in the refugee camp, people have been displaced by wars and drugs. And so they come to these camps, and they have no income. And so people displaced [are] already [affected] by horrible air because of multiple causes of pollution, including what Joe is describing as the the burn pits in Afghanistan. They then can't possibly afford to buy wood. They have to find some source for warmth. And so they start to burn tires and plastic bags, whatever substance they can find that is cheaper or that they can accumulate without any charge, and the air gets worse and worse," Kelly told Sputnik. 

    Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical
    © AP Photo / Drug Enforcement Administration
    Putting an E in PTSD? Ex-Soldiers Given Ecstasy Against Anxiety in US Drug Trial

    "Surely, we must recognize the effect of war on global warming and climate change," she added.

    "I couldn't agree more," Hickman responded.

    "It's horrible. In Kabul, cancer rates are up 20 times higher than before we went to war there. They are seeing birth defects now that are so hideous they don't have any names for them. In Iraq, cancer rates are up up by over 100 percent. So, it has to be from the effects of the war. A lot of people will blame it on depleted uranium, which I'm sure it has something to do with. What has been really overlooked is [the effect of] open air burn pits," Hickman responded.

    According to a report by the New York Times, both the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs are planning to look into the Department of Veterans Affairs' list of service-connected illnesses that allow for disability compensation.

    "It is a top priority to make sure veterans who have service-connected diseases have the care and benefits they are owed," Senator Johnny Isakson, Republican of Georgia and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, told the outlet.

    Related:

    Israeli PM’s Office Deletes Tweet Citing ‘Interest in War With Iran’
    Assad’s Only Option in Winning Syria’s Civil War is ‘Military Solution’
    UK's Anti-War Group Slams Defence Secretary for Ramping Up War Rhetoric
    Landmark Joint UK-Russia Exhibit to Show Royals, Crimean War at Queen's Gallery
    US Using Delivery of Aid as Pretext to Start War Against Venezuela - Envoy
    Tags:
    pollution, combustion, pit, Afghanistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse