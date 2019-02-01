Register
19:04 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Civilians hold Venezuelan flags as they walk in a parade during a military exercise in Caracas, Venezuela, August 26, 2017

    EU Should Not Repeat Arab Spring, Maidan Mistakes in Venezuela - EU Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (171)
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU should distance itself from the crisis in Venezuela and first see how the situation there develops in order to avoid the same hasty decisions and mistakes made during the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East and the Euromaidan events in Ukraine, Marco Zanni, a member of the European Parliament from Italy, told Sputnik.

    "I think we should wait for the evolution of the current situation in order to better understand all the consequences and the different actors involved. We should learn from the recent similar situations, such as the so-called Arab Spring and Maidan, in which the EU and the international community had made some mistakes in their judgments", Zanni argued.

    READ MORE: Crisis-Hit Venezuela to Ship Gold to UAE for Euros in Cash — Reports

    The lawmaker added that he believed the adopted resolution could not be considered as an act of interference in Venezuela's internal affairs since it was a non-binding document — EU member states would decide at a national level on whether to recognize Guaido as interim leader.

    "Some EU member states have already recognised Guaido as country's legitimate acting president, some others are more careful and are still reflecting", Zanni indicated.

    According to the EU lawmaker, the only problem regarding the Venezuelan crisis that could not be delayed was the suffering of Venezuela's people.

    "The current situation could not remain the same for a long time; we should be sure that an eventual presidential election could help the country to find recovery in the best peaceful and democratic way, without any impositions and in the respect of people's will," the lawmaker emphasized.

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Venezuela Gets 'Ukrained'
    On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution recognising Venezuelan National Assembly head Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate acting leader after Venezuela's elected president, Nicolas Maduro, failed to comply with an EU ultimatum to call a new presidential election within an eight-day period.

    The EU countries also decided to set up an international contact group to prepare conditions for a new election in Venezuela and pledged to examine in the near future the possibility of introducing new individual sanctions against Venezuelan officials.

    Earlier in the week, Maduro told Sputnik in an interview that Caracas did not accept any ultimatums and emphasised, commenting on the EU demand to call a new presidential election, that Venezuela did hold a legitimate presidential election last year, in which 68 percent of Venezuelans voted to re-elect him. Maduro also suggested that "imperialists" should wait for 2025 for the next presidential vote.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Lawmaker Refutes Claims Alleging Opposition Plans to Privatise PDVSA

    Venezuela has been recently going through a political crisis, which further escalated after Guaido declared himself interim president on January 23. Maduro has repeatedly blamed Washington for being behind the attempted state coup in Venezuela since the United States and its several allies immediately recognised Guaido as legitimate interim president.

    Mexico, Russia, Turkey and Uruguay were among the countries that have voiced their support for Maduro.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Marco Zanni and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (171)

    Related:

    Venezuela Gets 'Ukrained'
    Foreign Meddling in Venezuela Crisis May Result in Civil War - Turkish FM
    US and Allies Desperate for 'Bay of Pigs' Incident In Venezuela — Journalist
    Venezuela Has Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It - Kremlin
    US to Ease Sanctions on Venezuelan PDVSA If Guaido Assumes Control - Treasury
    Tags:
    Juan Guaido, Marco Zanni, Nicolas Maduro, European Union, Europe, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse