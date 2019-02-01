Register
04:59 GMT +301 February 2019
    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    Right to Recognize Venezuelan Leadership Lies With EU States - Mogherini

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (163)
    0 01

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The right to recognize or not to recognize the leadership of Venezuela lies with EU member states and not the institutions of the EU, the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said amid the adoption of the EU Parliament’s resolution recognizing Juan Guaido as the Venezuelan legitimate acting president.

    "It is not a prerogative of the European Union to recognize or to not recognize states, not to mention internal institutions of the states. The authority to do so — it is not in the European Union, it is in the member states", Mogherini told reporters after the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Bucharest on Thursday, when asked about the bloc's position on the recognition of Guaido as Venezuela’s president in the light of the European Parliament’s resolution adoption.

    At the talks, the top diplomats had discussed the next steps that the EU member states would take on the Venezuelan crisis issue, Mogherini continued, adding that the European Union would coordinate the common position on the crisis.

    READ MORE: EU Recognizing Guaido Unlikely to Help Settle Venezuela Crisis — German MPs

    The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini attends a press conference, as the shadow of Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski is seen in the background, after a meeting with foreign ministers of Central and South-Eastern European countries, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    EU to Set Up Intl Contact Group on Venezuela Crisis - Mogherini
    "The common declaration we had last Saturday that indicated already then that the European Union will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership … gives member states a framework of coherence, within which single member states will exercise their national prerogatives", Mogherini stated.

    The resolution was passed on Thursday, recognizing the head of the Venezuelan National Assembly and the self-proclaimed interim president as the president and urging the EU member states to follow suit.

    READ MORE: US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Region – Report

    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    Russia Debunks Rumours of Plane Sent to Venezuela to Grab the Country’s Gold
    Guaido declared himself as Venezuela’s interim president on 23 January and was immediately supported by the United States and a number of other countries.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, backed by China, Mexico and Russia among other countries accused Guaido of acting at the instructions of the United States and said that Washington was plotting together with his government’s opponents to overthrow him.

    READ MORE: US Seeks to Plunder, Loot & Pillage Venezuela’s Vast Oil Wealth

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (163)

