Register
04:31 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US Charges Against Huawei May ‘Toughen’ China’s Stance During Trade Negotiations

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Wednesday, China and the United States resumed high-level bilateral consultations in Washington to focus on resolving ongoing trade and economic disputes.

    Jude Woodward — the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" — joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to discuss the US-China trade talks.

    ​US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top economic official, resumed talks Wednesday. If a resolution isn't reached by March 1, the US has promised to increase its 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent. 

    US Senator Dan Coats speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Bryan R. Smith
    US Intelligence Chief Claims Russia, China Will Meddle in 2020 Elections

    According to Woodward, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Lighthizer have taken two "conflicting" stances on the trade talks, which are expected to address US intellectual property rights.

    "There have been two conflicting [stances]… coming out of the White House, with Mnuchin being very keen to say that there is going to be a deal, and Lighthizer taking a much harder line. So it's a bit hard to say [if they are going to strike a deal], and then you add on top of that the legal action against Huawei," Woodward told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek.

    On Monday, the US Justice Department unsealed a host of criminal charges, including bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology, against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou.

    On top of that, China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, several rounds of trade tariffs have been exchanged by the two countries, Sputnik previously reported.

    According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the nation's economy grew 6.6 per cent last year, with its total GDP hitting $13.28 trillion. Although the data reveals a slowdown from 2017 (which was 6.9 percent), last year's expansion pace was above Beijing's target of 6.5 percent, Sputnik previously reported.

    However, according to Woodward, China's economic slowdown is unrelated to the trade war.

    "I don't think that slowdown is anything to do with the trade war. I think if you look at the fundamentals of the Chinese economy, there's been some decline in the share of the investment the economy, a whole number of issues which are totally tackleable from a domestic point of view. Obviously, trade wars don't help, and attacks on its major companies don't work," Woodward told Sputnik. 

    In this March 13, 2018, photo, the logo of Huawei is displayed at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Beijing Urges US to Stop Exerting Inappropriate Pressure on Huawei

    "So, I am absolutely certain the Chinese side is looking for a deal, and it's made clear what it is preparing to do."

    However, according to Woodward, the 23 charges against Huawei, its subsidiaries and Meng for conspiring to steal trade secrets and violating sanctions may "toughen" up China's position during the negotiations.

    "It won't be a formal factor, but I think it will affect how the Chinese approach the situation, because I think their approach will be, ‘What is the point of us offering big concessions on one front if you just come back and hit us again on a different one?' So, it may have the effect of toughening up the position of China," Woodward added.

    Related:

    United States of Dysfunction: Bracing for Next Govt Shutdown in 3 Weeks
    Trump Claims Russia Seeking Economic Aid From United States
    War "Hero" John McCain Remembered; Iran Sues United States at ICJ
    Nuclear Hounds: Pups From Chernobyl Area Head to United States
    'Trump Does Not Behave Like the President of the United States' – Analyst
    Tags:
    alleged technology transfer, technology transfer, Huawei, trade talks, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse