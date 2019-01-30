Register
16:22 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt

    Only US Refineries to Be Hit by Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil Firm - Energy Expert

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US blocked $7 billion in Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's assets in its jurisdiction. Sputnik has discussed the new US sanctions with Dr Cyril Widdershoven, a veteran global energy market expert who holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle East and energy sectors in the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

    Sputnik:  How could the brewing crisis in Venezuela and potential power shift affect the country’s position on the oil market and in OPEC?

    Dr Cyril Widdershoven: When looking at the oil market, the real effects of a potential implosion of the Maduro regime [Venezuelan government], will not be very large. Already, most of Venezuela’s oil production is down, only now being able to produce 800,000-1.2 million bpd.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Activity in Venezuela Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil - Maduro
    Also, most of the heavy crude of the country doesn't have a lot of clients anymore, so only US refineries will be hit, but this has been taken into account already. For the foreseeable future, the oil market implosion of Venezuela could even a blessing in disguise, as it opens up more effective measures to counter a potential oil glut, as US shale is still growing.

    For OPEC, the situation could be different. Venezuela is still a hardliner within the cartel, supporting Iran. Looking at the demise of the country’s production, its overall impact on the cartel will be very low. The latter situation will give more room for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, to step up their coordination with Russia and other non-OPEC members. It also will weaken the position of Iran, as no more real support within the cartel is available.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan FM Says US Sanctions Expose Oil as Purpose of Coup Attempt

    Russia could also change sides very soon, taking the point of view that cooperation with Saudi Arabia, UAE, is more important than hanging on to a lame duck and Iran.

    Sputnik: Experts say that China and India could actually profit from the US-imposed sanctions on PDVSA. How is that?

    Essar Oil company's Vadinar oil terminal, part of the sprawling oil refinery complex is seen in Gujarat state's Jamnagar district, India (File)
    © AP Photo /
    India Remains One of Largest Importers of Venezuela's Oil Despite US Sanctions - Source
    Dr Cyril Widdershoven:  Potentially, China and India could profit, as their refinery sector is well equipped to deal with heavy oil. Venezuelan oil production is mainly heavy oil, formerly going to the US, but now available on the market against very low price levels. Both countries could take the opportunity to acquire the existing volumes to even integrate US shale oil to blend it at their refineries.

    However, this will only be for the short term, as both will need to look at the US and EU, even to Arab countries, to deal with the potential fallout of supporting the Maduro regime [Caracas authorities].

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's opinion.

    Related:

    India Mulls Ditching Dollar in Oil Trade With Russia, Iran, Venezuela - Reports
    US Depends on Venezuelan Oil, Unable to Stop Importing Overnight - Ambassador
    Venezuelan President Accuses US of Attempts to Corrupt Top Oil Execs
    Tags:
    Oil, sanctions, OPEC, PDVSA, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok