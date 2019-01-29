Venezuelan FM Says US Sanctions Expose Oil as Purpose of Coup Attempt

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza said Tuesday that US sanctions against Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA proved that the real purpose of the coup attempt in Venezuela is oil.

"Another proof in the dossier of the coup: yesterday, Washington's representatives, with the shamelessness that characterizes them, provided the world with concrete and irrefutable evidence of the sole and real purpose of this coup attempt in Venezuela: oil," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Otra evidencia para el expediente golpista: ayer los voceros de Washington, con el descaro que los caracteriza, le facilitaron al mundo elementos probatorios concretos e irrefutables sobre el objetivo único y verdadero de este intento de golpe de estado en Venezuela: el Petróleo — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 29, 2019

US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced on Monday that the United States was imposing sanctions against PDVSA, adding that it will block $7 billion in PDVSA's assets.

On January 21, mass protests started across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On Wednesday, head of the parliament Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. Incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro has claimed that Washington has been orchestrating an anti-government coup in the country. Russia has stressed that it supported Maduro as the legitimate president.