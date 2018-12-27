Register
09:01 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A protester wearing a yellow vests holds a French flag as police arrive to secure the site as their shelter at a traffic island is dismantled near the A2 Paris-Brussels motorway in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 14, 2018

    Yellow Vests Have Nothing to Do With the Rise of Right in Europe – Author

    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 11

    The yellow vests-proposed "citizens' initiative referendum" (RIC) may pave the way for the rise of a French sixth Republic where the people of France will finally be heard by their government, journalist and author Gilbert Mercier told Sputnik, stressing that the ongoing crisis is not a problem specific to France but a far broader issue.

    Yellow vests protesters came up with a referenda initiative which appears to be nothing short of a push to revive democracy, according to Gilbert Mercier, a French journalist, serving as the editor-in-chief of the News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire".

    "It is at large an extremely positive idea, providing that it is not used by financial interest and/or foreign interest to serve specific agendas," Mercier told Sputnik.

    A "citizens' initiative referendum" (RIC) is one in the list of demands released in late November by the yellow vests movement. In accordance with the 42-item list, any policy proposal gathering 700,000 signatures should be considered in a referendum.

    Protesters build a barricade during a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs, on December 1, 2018 in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / Abdulmonam Eassa
    Macron Calls for Order, Calm in Country Amid ‘Yellow Vests’ Protests
    On 17 December, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that there is a debate on holding the RIC, endorsing the initiative and admitting that the French government "made mistakes".

    In his article "Gilets Jaunes Referendum by Initiative of Citizens (RIC): Push to Revive a Democracy", Mercier argues that yellow vests protesters "understand that the current democratic process is a farce, and that democracy itself has become an illusion".

    "France's new Sans-Culottes will not be satisfied any longer with crumbs, or even loaves of bread: instead they want control of the bakery. The Gilets Jaunes want more than money, food and stuff, they demand respect, dignity, and attention," the journalist wrote.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Mercier highlighted that the Gilets Jaunes protests exposed the decades-long problem that affects not only France: "It's a global systemic problem of capitalist development which affects even China and Russia since the fall of the USSR".

    Riot police officers stand in position during clashes with demonstrators during a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on December 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Alain JOCARD
    Prosecutors Open Probe Into "Yellow Vests" Protesters' Attack on Police (VIDEOS)
    "In brief, the Gilets Jaunes movement is, in essence, an anti-capitalist movement which does not use Marxist lingo or ideology, but a lot of ideas concerning what Marx called 'the class struggle'," he said.

    Commenting on the ongoing rise of conservative forces in Europe, the journalist highlighted that the yellow vests uprising has nothing to do with the promotion of the right-wing political agenda in the EU.

    Likewise, yellow vests are not close to the French Right and Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), he added.

    "The Gilets Jaunes movement is a lot closer to the French Insoumise of Jean-Luc Melenchon than to the RN of Le Pen," the journalist pointed out.

    In his op-ed, Mercier suggested that the yellow vests movement "could mark the end of an era and the beginning of a French sixth Republic, where the excessive power in the executive branch is diminished".

    Masked protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, take part in a demonstration on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    ‘Yellow Vest’ Protesters Aren’t May 1968 Students, They’re Sans-Culottes
    He explained that the French constitution currently has two types of referenda: The first one can be only called by the president and has been used nine times during the fifth Republic; the second one was established in 2008 and enshrined in Article 11 of the French Constitution. It is called a "referendum of shared initiative" and it has never been used since then, the author emphasised. This referendum can be kicked off if it has support of one-fifth of the members of parliament and the backing of one-tenth of registered voters (4.5 million citizens.)

    "The Gilets Jaunes are calling for four types of RIC," Mercier elaborated. "Firstly, the ability for any French citizen registered voter to propose a law; secondly, the right to propose the abrogation of any legislation; thirdly, the ability for any citizen to petition for the destitution of any elected official; and finally the right to call for an amendment to the constitution".

    This type of direct democracy is nothing new for Europe — it has been used in Switzerland, Italy and Great Britain.

    "Direct democracy in France is a thrilling proposition, provided that it is not motivated by meanness, anger, racism or is secretly financed by various entities," the journalist underscored.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Prosecutors Open Probe Into "Yellow Vests" Protesters' Attack on Police (VIDEOS)
    Macron Calls for Order, Calm in Country Amid ‘Yellow Vests’ Protests
    'Yellow Vests' Protesters Hold Unauthorised Rally in Brussels
    Snow Maiden & Yellow Vests: Journos Go Out of Their Way to Win Putin's Attention
    France’s Macron Turns to Sarkozy For Aid Amid ‘Yellow Vests’ Protests - Report
    Tags:
    yellow vests, democracy, referendum, National Rally, European Union, Edouard Philippe, Karl Marx, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, USSR, China, Europe, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse