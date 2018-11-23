Register
21:05 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, is welcomed by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy before a crisis summit on Libya at the Elysee palace in Paris, Saturday, March, 19, 2011.

    Clinton's Role in Libya Helped Caused EU Migrant Crisis She Now Decries - Prof

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has urged Europe to clamp down on immigration to combat the rise of 'right-wing populism'. Speaking to Sputnik, political scientist, lecturer and commentator Dr. Roberto Castaldi offered his perspective on what impact Clinton's apparent change of heart would have on US and European politics.

    Sputnik: Hillary Clinton has a long track record of supporting immigration. Why do you think she's changed her rhetoric now?

    Roberto Castaldi: She has to justify why she lost the [2016] election. That's the same thing other former leaders of the center-left in Europe are doing when they suggest that we need a radical change in migration policy. But what we really need is good management of migration policy at the European level.

    What we have seen in the US is very different from what we have in Europe. [Here,] some countries were overwhelmed by the influx of migrants in 2015, while others have been completely spared the problem. And there has not been enough European solidarity, because the European Union does not have the power and the competencies regarding migration policy…

    A portrait of Muammar Gaddafi burning in a fire.
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Remember Gaddafi? Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Intervention as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis
    Also, we see differences between various policies in different [European] countries. Some countries are able to integrate migrants, to find them jobs and to make them into a resource, while some countries are not.

    And the need for legal ways to enter Europe is essential. What we see today, also in the public perception, is that people see migration as an unmanaged problem, because people can arrive in Europe only by illegal means. Once they get there, they can ask for asylum, and we have to see whether they have the right to be treated as refugees or not. What we need is to process those demands beforehand, and to create legal and secure ways to get into Europe for those who have the right – for refugees and asylum protection.

    Roger Waters performs during a live concert in Assago, near Milan, Italy
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Urges Ecuador Not to Give Assange Up to US 'Evil Empire' (VIDEO)
    Sputnik: Some immigration experts are saying that Clinton seems to be trying to appease right-wing leaders in Europe. Why would she be doing this? What does she stand to gain from this, in your view?

    Roberto Castaldi: On the one hand, many people in the West are afraid of right-wing extremists and think that the best way to cope with them is to get closer to their positions to appease the voters. I don't think this is the case. What we've seen so far is that when there was a strong leader willing and able to take on the challenge, he or she won. That was the case with Macron. Traditional mainstream parties have tried to depict themselves as closer to the position of the right wing. The result has been that the electorate did not increase their votes, but decreased them. That was the case for instance in Bavaria with the Christian Social Union, or in Germany with the Christian Democratic Union.

    Sputnik: Many are critical of Clinton even touching on the topic of immigration, saying they remember 2011, when Clinton was a very vocal defender of the Libyan military intervention. Many believe that this is one of the reasons we had the refugee crisis in Europe in the first place. Do you agree with this?

    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump arrive on stage during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / JIM BOURG / POOL
    Trump Sought DoJ Prosecution of Hillary Clinton, Ex-FBI Chief - Reports
    Roberto Castaldi: Absolutely, but that was not only Clinton's fault, because France and the UK were at the forefront of the intervention in Libya. And the [consequences] of these were paid mainly by Italy and Greece. The problem is that we have not been able to cope with the consequences not just of the Libyan intervention, but of the fact that all of the Middle East and North Africa is in turmoil. We have a very difficult situation on the ground in many countries, and this is ultimately due to the shift in the American strategic focus in the last 15 years.

    Sputnik: How were these statements by Clinton taken by the media in Europe?

    Roberto Castaldi: In some countries they were taken up in a very significant way. In some others they weren't. But overall I think they are not a main issue today in Europe, [partly] because Clinton is no longer in a position to set the tone or the political debate either in the US or in Europe.

    Dr. Roberto Castaldi is the research director of the International Centre for European and Global Governance in Pisa, Italy, and the director of the Research Centre on Multi-Level Integration and Governance Processes at eCampus University. The views expressed by D.r Castaldi are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Twitter Cracks Up After Fox News Admits Hillary Clinton is Not 'Like Herpes'
    Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Incursion as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis
    House Republicans to Have Hearing on Hillary Clinton's Foundation Investigation
    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    Despite Mainstream Comparisons, Clinton's Email Scandal Far Worse Than Ivanka's
    Tags:
    expert commentary, remarks, immigration, right-wing, populism, Hillary Clinton, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse