21:04 GMT +309 September 2017
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs while speaking during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017.

    'This is Why She Lost': Social Media Reacts to Clinton's Immigration Flip Flop

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle)
    Amid Hillary Clinton's campaign to fight President Trump on illegal immigration, an old video has surfaced where she is shown calling on children of illegal immigrants to be deported along with their parents. Social media quickly picked up on the gap between 2017 Hillary Clinton and the one from the video from a few years ago.

    In the 2014 video, dug up by Mediaite, Clinton is shown telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour that the United States must be just as tough on the children of illegal immigration as it is on their parents.

    "We have to send a clear message," Clinton said. "Just because your child gets across the border, that doesn't mean the child gets to stay. So, we don't want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or will encourage more children to make that dangerous journey."

    Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California
    © AFP 2017/ FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Termination of DACA 'Wouldn't Affect US Economy in Either Direction'
    Asked by Amanpour whether children who have already arrived should be sent back, Clinton answered: "Well, they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined who [the] responsible adults in their families are, because there are concerns whether all of them should be sent back. But I think all of them who can be should be reunited with their families."

    That message stands in stark contrast to the one Clinton has been sending her supporters in more recent years. In recent months, the former presidential candidate has come out on the forefront of the campaign to defend an Obama-era program which stops illegal immigrants who came to the US at a young age from being deported. The program faces termination after President Trump gave Congress authorization to find a "real solution" to this issue last week.

    Clinton has vigorously defended that program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), in every format, including on social media.

    But many social media users, from Trump supporters to disaffected Democrats and independents, just don't buy it. 

    The video also brought some users to search through Clinton's other old speeches to dig up other instances of a 'tough on illegals' approach which would end up getting flipped as the 2016 campaign heated up.

    Commenting on Clinton's flipflop, Mediaite reporter Jon Levine asked: "If Mrs. Clinton's position on DACA/DAPA is rooted in her compassion for the children of illegal immigrants, how is that consistent with her position articulated here with regard to the children crossing the border just three years ago?...What happened?"

