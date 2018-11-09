Register
15:51 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform

    Oil Surplus Causes Concern That Stocks Will Move Out of Balance - Energy Expert

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer, file
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US is now pumping more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to reports, American crude production increased to 11.6 million barrels a day last week.

    Earlier, oil prices rebounded after falling to their lowest since August on reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing oil output cuts in 2019.

    Sputnik discussed this with Oliver Klaus, Dubai bureau chief at Energy Intelligence, Powerful Thinking for the Global Energy Industry.

    Sputnik: What reaction can we expect from OPEC members and allies following these reports from America?

    Oliver Klaus: It really seems that very impressive numbers are coming out of the US; obviously, pumping at 11.6 million barrels per day last week that is ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia that were pumping at 11.3 and 10.7 respectively. Of course, OPEC is watching this very closely; it has already signaled that it might have to take action. OPEC and non-OPEC partners are already discussing the possibility of cutting an output next year. There's, obviously, a lot of oil on the market right now and there is a lot of concern that stocks will move out of balance again, after all the efforts that the producers have put in.

    READ MORE: Iranian Oil Waivers Signal US Losing Int'l Authority — Professor

    On top of it, we have the demand outlook [which looks] pretty poorly because of economic concerns, sparsely because of the trade war between the US and China. So, oil prices have come down quite a lot; Brent is down from 85 to about 72. OPEC and Russia have been pumping a lot, the US has ramped up, Iran's exports aren't going to zero in the immediate future as it seems; Libya is stable and Nigeria has been quiet; so, the market has been relatively negative on supplies going forward and that hasn't happened. So, now we are in a situation where OPEC is in a position to review where they stand, they have pumped all these extra barrels; and what we expect to see is this being the main discussion in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts regarding the oil boom in the US? How long can this actually last where the US is producing at such high levels?

    In this Monday, March 8, 2004 file photo, an industrial plant strips natural gas from freshly pumped crude oil is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia's Rub al-Khali desert
    © AP Photo / Bruce Stanley, File
    Oil Market in Good Condition, Inventories Drawdown Stopped - UAE Energy Minister
    Oliver Klaus: As I said, I think right now the US is a dominating force on the market. What is impressive is just how quickly producers can actually respond to higher prices and ramp up output which is, basically, what we've seen over the last couple of weeks. How long it will last? Like I said, a lot of people are asking this question at the moment. We here at Energy Intelligence think that both US oil and gas supply will continue to rise not just next year, but beyond 2020.

    What we will see is most likely growth rates come down because the shale producers particularly require more capital to maintain let alone raise output. There are questions whether they can maintain productivity level; there is still infrastructure bottlenecks in the US both for oil and gas, and that's closely interlinked; so, this could slow growth. So what we are looking at post-2020 is, probably, additions per year of 400 to 600 thousand barrels per day, but not one plus million that we are expecting this year next.

    Sputnik: Is it likely that the US can replace Iran's market share on the oil market? Certainly, it looks as though they're trying to do that, doesn't it?

    Oliver Klaus: It's true. We've seen the Chinese a couple of weeks ago picking up more Iranian crude, but it's not that simple in terms of "let's replace Iranian oil with US oil for a lot of refiners in Asia." That's partly because it's not possible for some of the Asian refiners to process a lot of the export crude coming out of the US, which is a lot lighter and sweeter than a lot of the Iranian oil that is going to Asia. You can't just replace barrel for barrel; and what it means is that Asian refiners, in particular, will have to look for alternative oil and alternative grades, similar to the Iranian one.

    READ MORE: Iran's Oil Minister Urges OPEC to Halt Work of Oil Cuts Monitoring Committee

    Sputnik: President Trump has been calling on Saudi Arabia to use its surplus capacity to add oil to the market to avoid higher oil prices; is that going to be possible from a Saudi Arabian point of view? What's your take on that?

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    White House Amends Statement on Saudi King's Vow to Help Stabilize Oil Market
    Oliver Klaus: What we've seen over the last couple of weeks and, probably, three-four months is that we had President Trump calling on Saudi Arabia and OPEC to pump more, and that was in the run-up to the midterm elections; high oil price was really want something that President Trump wanted to see. So, we have seen Saudi Arabia and some of the Gulf producers stepping up; they have to bleed more oil to the market and that, obviously, helped bring down prices as we see right now. The question now is what's next, because now we are in a situation where we want to avoid what was a pretty balanced market for it to get out of balance again.

    Sputnik: The US sanctions on Iran have seen countries like France stepping up and protecting Iran oil trade from the measures; what impact can this have on Washington's relations with Paris?

    Oliver Klaus: President Macron has made pretty strong statements over the last couple of days; France has sort of been quite vocal about maintaining trade with Iran within the context of the EU, of course. The EU has come up with a couple of initiatives that are aimed at helping European companies trade with Iran. This includes, for example, a special purpose vehicle that's supposed to facilitate transactions, including for oil purchases. The big question is really whether they can deliver anything tangible because they have been talking about this for quite a long time and nothing has happened.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Warns of 'Hurtful' Times for Oil Buyers as US Sanctions Kick In
    Japan's Biggest Oil Firm Considers to Resume Iranian Oil Imports - Spokeswoman
    Pompeo Reveals Countries Exempt From Iran Oil Sanctions
    'Economic War': Iran Vows to Continue Selling Oil as US Sanctions Take Effect
    Tags:
    Oil, market, US, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse