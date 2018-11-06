Register
18:12 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions

    Iran's Oil Minister Urges OPEC to Halt Work of Oil Cuts Monitoring Committee

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to halt the work of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) adding that the committee and the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) have violated the initially outlined targets.

    In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, Zangeneh accused some OPEC members of these two committees of "taking side with the US in imposing its unilateral and unlawful sanctions" against Iran, adding that these two committees have become political tools to support Washington's actions against Iran.

    "Given the performance of the Secretary-General recent months, we have regrettably noticed that these two committees have deviated from their initial objectives for which they were established… IIn my view, continuation of the activity of these two committees does not secure the collective interests of the OPEC, and as long as the mandate and missions of these two committees are not thoroughly defined and approved by the OPEC Conference, their activities are not justifiable, and therefore, they should immediately stop their work," the letter said as quoted by Shana news agency.

    Swift payment system
    © Photo : https://twitter.com/swiftcommunity/
    Lavrov Calls US Sanctions on Iran 'Absolutely Illegitimate', Slams Pressure on SWIFT

    READ MORE: Japanese Oil Importers to Consider Iranian Deliveries Amid US Sanctions Waiver

    A new batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil trade, shipping and banking came into force on Monday.

    In an attempt to stabilize the oil prices, OPEC and several non-OPEC oil producers signed the oil output cut deal in Vienna in 2016. The states agreed to cut oil production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day. The agreement, which came into effect in 2017, has been extended twice since then and will remain in force until the end of 2018.

    READ MORE: ‘It Cannot Bring Iranian Exports to Zero': New US Oil Sanctions Disappoint Hawks

    On September 23, the JMMC gathered in Algiers to discuss the implementation of the commitment to boosting production by 1 million barrels per day due to over-compliance with the deal over the falling output risks in Iran and Venezuela. However, no specific steps to boost oil production have been announced.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Oil, OPEC, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse