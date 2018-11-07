Register
    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)

    Iranian Oil Waivers Signal US Losing Int'l Authority - Professor

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Monday announcement granting some countries sanctions waivers allowing them to temporarily continue purchasing Iranian oil suggests that the US is slowly seeing the authority it once had fade away, Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran told Sputnik.

    The US has handed those waivers to eight countries: China, India, Greece, Taiwan, Italy, Japan, Turkey and South Korea.

    "We have decided to issue temporary allotments to a handful of countries responsible to specific circumstances and to ensure a well-supplied oil market," Pompeo told reporters, stressing that the US would continue to be "relentless" in putting pressure on Iran.

    "We continue negotiations to get all of the nations to zero [consumption of Iranian oil]," he added.

    ​Marandi, a professor of English literature and orientalism at the University of Tehran, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday that the political establishment within the US has yet to realize that it currently isn't as influential as it was in the past.

    "The United States political establishment doesn't recognize that so much has changed over the past couple of decades, especially since September 11, 2001, and the United States no longer commands the sort of authority that it had before," Marandi told host Brian Becker.

    US President D. Trump and State Secretary Mike Pompeo at NATO conferense
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Pompeo Grants Exception to Certain US Sanctions to Allow Development of Iran's Chabahar - State Dept.

    "It has destroyed so many nations during this so-called war on terrorism, and also its involvement with the Saudis in Syria, Libya… Yemen."

    "The view of the United States in this region is one of contempt… Iranians not only dislike [US President Donald] Trump and not only do they dislike his administration, [but] they are coming to dislike the United States because they see he is the elected president of the country," he added.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently slammed the US' latest round of reimposed sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries, stating on Tuesday that they're aimed at "unbalancing the world."

    "US sanctions on Iran are wrong," Erdoğan told reporters. "We don't want to live in an imperialist world."

    In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photograph, sailors prepare to launch an F-18 off of the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels through the Persian Gulf.
    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    US Won't Deploy More Troops to Persian Gulf Amid Anti-Iran Sanctions - Reports
    Although Erdoğan's comments are mostly the result of Turkey getting closer to Iran following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Marandi told Becker that the decision to fork over waivers to Turkey and other allies suggests that the US is simply "not capable of preventing Iran from exporting oil."

    "We've reached a stage where we no longer live in a unipolar mode. It is a multipolar world, although the United States is still the strongest of the major countries in the international community," Marandi said.

    Iran oil sanctions, Iran sanctions, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Iran
