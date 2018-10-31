Conservative Laura Loomer Suspended From Twitter – Just in Time For US Midterms

Controversial conservative Laura Loomer, a self-described investigative journalist, told Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines in an exclusive interview that she was suspended from Twitter this week until after the November 6 elections despite assurances from Twitter she hadn’t violated any rules.

"It clearly is election meddling," Loomer told show hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan on Wednesday.

"I was suspended for absolutely no reason. I received an email from Twitter" in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, she said, before pulling it up to read from. "It said that I had been suspended for six days and 21 hours. I did the math; that's exactly the time from yesterday until the election… so basically they are silencing me until after the election," Loomer told Fault Lines.

​(The interview begins at 152:00.)

"The email from Twitter said, ‘We have received a complaint regarding your account for the following content.' And they listed three tweets. Most of them were about George Soros. One of them was to Alex Soros, about his father. The other was about how they shouldn't be calling Trump a Nazi. And the one where I called George Soros a Nazi collaborator."

The strange twist came at the end of the email, Loomer said. "At the end of the email, it says, ‘We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter rules. Accordingly, we have not taken any action. Sincerely, Twitter.'… Twitter said I didn't violate their rules, but they still suspended me."

Social media giants have been selectively targeting media outlets and controversial personalities under the broader pretext of keeping hate off their platforms and promoting inclusivity. Alex Jones and InfoWars, Gavin McInnes' "Proud Boys," The Free Thought Project, The Anti-Media, and others have been subjected to bans by Twitter and Facebook, Sputnik News has reported.