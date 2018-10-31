Register
16:32 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service

    US Birthright Citizenship: Hostile States Can Abuse Weak Immigration Laws

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gulbenk
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his plan to remove the right of automatic citizenship for the children of illegal and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States. Sputnik sat down to discuss the possible consequence of the move with Mike Tokes, Republican strategist and CEO YukoSocial.com

    Sputnik: Do you think Trump's executive action will be enough to amend the US constitution? What exactly does this procedure entail? Could newly appointed judge Kavanaugh decide the fate of this initiative?

    Mike Tokes: Any executive order shifting the way federal agencies handle these cases will not be an amendment to the constitution. In fact, this specific case has never gone before the Supreme Court. Most notably there was a case many mention reinforcing this false notion under "United States v. Wong Kim Ark.
    However from a legal standpoint, in Wong Kim Ark (1898) the Court ruled that a child born in the U.S. of legal aliens was entitled to "birthright citizenship" under the 14th Amendment. LEGAL aliens is the key word here. Not children of illegal foreign citizens.

    Democrats have arbitrarily amended the constitution through executive action to fit their anti-American political agenda and the Trump administration will be challenging that.

    READ MORE: Trump's Citizenship Attacks Seek to Generate Political Capital for Election

    Sputnik: Has the migration issue become the most important talking point for the Republican Party during the midterm campaign? Can we expect similar news ahead of the election?

    Mike Tokes: It has indeed been a central perspective shared among Republicans and often times one of the most notable. Republicans want strong borders and they want the rule of law to be upheld on every level. Republicans are never against immigration so long as its done in a legal way in accordance with federal immigration law. We are not for illegal immigration, where foreign citizens illegally enter the United States and begin residence in an unlawful manner.

    Sputnik: Could Democrats simply kill this measure similarly to sanctuary city laws by bringing this measure to state courts?

    Mike Tokes: They could attempt to sue the government and challenge this decision in court yes, and from this measure it would most likely eventually be challenged by the highest court in the land, who undoubtedly would uphold Trumps executive order.

    READ MORE: Speaker Ryan: Trump Unable to End US Birthright Citizenship With Executive Order

    Sputnik: How does Trump's statement differ from the arguments across the aisle in favor of changing the current Constitution, for example, the second Amendment, Electoral College?

    Mike Tokes: This would not be an amendment to the constitution, therefore it would not be held within the same confines.

    Sputnik: What other measures can the Trump administration implement to tighten current migration laws?

    Mike Tokes: To be fair the Trump administration is doing an incredible job at border security and has implemented many new protective measures. For insight perhaps he can take a look at how Israel maintains its borders and national security. A wall and a strong military presence on the border is preferred.

    Sputnik: Which countries were the main benefactors from the birthright citizenship law?

    Mike Tokes: There are many, but predominantly Mexico. The problem is that it undermines the national security of the United States. Hostile foreign powers could absolutely abuse weak immigration laws as well as illegal foreign nationals.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Cash for Citizenship, Golden Passport Schemes Revealed in 21 Countries
    ACLU Calls Trump Plan to End Birthright Citizenship an Attempt to 'Sow Division'
    'It'll Happen': Trump Vows to Terminate US Birthright Citizenship
    Tags:
    birthright citizenship, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse