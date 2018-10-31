Register
05:10 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the US, talk with Guatemalan police officers on their arrival to Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 22, 2018

    Trump’s Citizenship Attacks Seek to Generate Political Capital for Election

    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    US President Donald Trump indicated Monday he’d like to eliminate birthright citizenship in the US, claiming he could do it via executive order. Congressman Paul Ryan, who leads the House of Representatives, pushed back, though, saying it required amending the US Constitution.

    "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment," Trump told Axios on the HBO network Monday. "Guess what? You don't. Number one. Number one you don't need that. Number two, you could definitely do it with an act of Congress. Now, they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves the staff of a child dressed as a pharaoh as he hands out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    'It'll Happen': Trump Vows to Terminate US Birthright Citizenship

    "We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous, and it has to end," the president continued.

    However, on Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) told WVLK Radio that the president was mistaken on his understanding of constitutional law: since birthright citizenship comes from the 14th Amendment, it can only be removed by another constitutional amendment.

    "You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," Ryan told WVLK Radio, as quoted by The Washington Post.

    That's only been done once before: the 21st Amendment ended the Prohibition era, during which alcohol sales were prohibited in the US, which was created by the 18th Amendment.

    Such a change requires not only that two-thirds of Congress pass it in a vote, but also 38 of the 50 US states have to sign off on the idea (which entails two-thirds of each of their state legislatures passing the amendment, too). As such, it's a long, drawn-out process that doesn't happen overnight but typically takes several years, if not longer.

    Meeting of the Federal assembly at the House of Parliament in Bern. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / PETER SCHNEIDER / POOL
    Swiss Referendum on Immigrants Naturalization Bill to Take Place in 2017 or 2018 - Official

    The 14th Amendment was one of the Reconstruction amendments, passed in 1868 during the country's reorganization after the end of the 1861-5 Civil War and the subsequent end of slavery in the US, which saw about 3 million formerly enslaved African-Americans become US citizens. Among other rights and protections, the amendment stipulates that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

    Vice President Mike Pence also commented on the issue, saying that the Supreme Court has never clarified the question of birthright citizenship and how it applies "to people who are in the country illegally."

    Trump aims to end this right in order to disincentivize immigrants coming to the US, since under its stipulations, children born on US soil are automatically citizens, regardless of the citizenship status of their parents.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke with Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of New Sanctuary Coalition, about Trump's proposal and what it represents in the greater context of US politics under the Trump administration.

    ​"There will be opposing forces" to any such move by Trump, Ruiz said, because "once you give in to this craziness, what happens is [that] we enter into a slippery slope where the democratic values and pillars are being eroded."

    Detainees are seen outside tent shelters used to hold separated family members, Friday, June 22, in Fabens, Texas. The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    ‘An Act of Cruelty’: Hundreds of Immigrant Families Remain Separated by US

    "We cannot expect anything less from this administration. Right from its beginning," Ruiz told hosts Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek, "it has been characterized by this bullying quality of basically downplaying, attacking human dignity — not only of minority groups, but also of citizens. I think we need to really make the connections and sound the alarm because this is an attack on all people. It is not just our common humanity that is being under attack, but it is really the whole concept of who is a citizen, who is not. It's being attacked, and it's being redefined under racial lines. So we need to really sound the alarm on this."

    Ruiz said he hopes that it "just goes away" instead of being litigated in the courts. "I think that the political capital that we have nowadays is being wasted. A lot of people are caught up with this caravan, and we have seen how this has played out in terms of gaining some terrain for the Republicans."

    Looking ahead to the upcoming midterm elections in the US, which are scheduled for November 6, Ruiz said, "We need to not only sound the alarm but denounce any kind of attempt to override the Constitution. I think… if you are a patriot, if you really say that you love this country, we do need to be rising up and saying ‘You cannot do this.' If we give in to this, I think thugs [and] dictators will have an easier way to utilize the power against us — against the common folk, against this nation."

    Honduran migrants take part in a new caravan heading to the US with Honduran and Guatemalan national flags in Quezaltepeque, Chiquimula, Guatemala on October 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    Caravan Migrants Fleeing ‘Violence’ of ‘Illegitimate’ Government Supported by US

    "We have those amendments precisely because we believe that the Constitution gives us a blueprint in which we can uphold the dignity of every person, of every citizen here in this country, on this land. So we need to defend that," Ruiz said.

    Regardless of his ability to eliminate birthright citizenship, Trump does have the power to deploy US troops in defense of the country. The Pentagon confirmed Monday that 5,200 active-duty troops were being deployed to the states that border Mexico to bolster security ahead of the anticipated arrival of several thousand Central American refugees en route to the border through Mexico.

    ​Trump tweeted Monday to the inbound refugees to "please go back… our military is waiting for you."

    Ruiz told Sputnik that the troop deployment was an attempt to gain political capital, noting that by doing so, "they are normalizing such force. We need to decry this attempt with the purpose of gaining the upper hand as we vote in the midterm elections."

    Us Army Waiting Aircraft
    CC0
    Pentagon Could Send Thousands of Troops to Mexico Border as Trump Warns of 'Invasion'

    However, Ruiz noted that Mexican human rights champion Father Alejandro Solalinde Guerra has decried the direction of the caravan by "United States interest groups," as Ruiz put it, "for the Republicans to get a better grip in terms of the midterm elections."

    Solalinde said on Monday that recommending that the caravan travelers go north to the US border instead of settling in Mexico is "to recommend that they go to the slaughterhouse," Proceso.com reported. He condemned the poor organization of the caravan as creating unnecessary danger for the refugees.

    "They already know, and they do not talk about going to the United States anymore, because they know that there they will not achieve anything, and if someone leaves [the caravan] it is because of their risk and on their own. We are talking about that they will seek an integration to our country in Mexico City," the human rights activist told La Razon Tuesday.

    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his victory speech in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, late Sunday, July 1, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    Mexican President Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Trump Over Migration Issue

    The organization Pueblo sin Fronteras, one of the groups that organized the caravan, condemned Solalinde's comments Tuesday, portraying the caravan as self-organized and rejecting his claims that they are directing it.

    However, freelance multimedia journalist Cady Voge told Radio Sputnik last week that groups like Pueblo sin Fronteras "started organizing these caravans to organize people in groups, saying, ‘There's power in numbers.'"

    "Criminal groups control a lot of those routes," she told By Any Means Necessary, indicating that when migrants traveled in caravans instead of individually, they were far less susceptible to narco-traffickers and the abuses of "coyotes" — hired guides.

    "We have to connect the dots," Ruiz said Tuesday, between criminalizing the refugees in the caravan and the "very dangerous proposal" to do away with naturalization in the US.

    Related:

    Caravan Migrants Beat Up Food Disperser Over Rumor of Child Stealing
    VP Pence Says Migrant Caravan 'Funded From Outside,' Organized by Leftist Forces
    Caravan Crisis 2.0: Mexico vs Migrants
    Tags:
    citizenship, 14th Amendment, border, deployment, troops, caravan, Loud and Clear, Juan Carlos Ruiz, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse