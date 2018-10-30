Speaker Ryan: Trump Unable to End US Birthright Citizenship With Executive Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said on Tuesday in an interview that President Donald Trump would not be able to eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order as the president has suggested.

"You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," Ryan told WVLK Radio as quoted by The Washington Post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told Axios in an interview scheduled to air Sunday on HBO, that he would sign an executive order to end to the "ridiculous" practice of granting birthright citizenship in the United States.

Birthright citizenship is anchored in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution adopted in 1868.

In order to change a constitutional amendment, it must be passed by two-thirds of the US House and Senate and then ratified by 38 of the 50 states, which amounts to three-fourths of the US states.