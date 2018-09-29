'I Think the Chequers Agreement is a Total Disaster' - Author

The former foreign secretary and prominent Brexit campaigner, Boris Johnson, has today ordered that Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, should abandon and scrap her Chequers Brexit agreement. Sputnik spoke to the author, Vanessa Coleman, about this story.

Boris Johnson's calls follow intense pressure for Theresa May, as she faces continuing divides in her ranks, before the annual Conserve Party conference next week.

Sputnik: With 6 months to go before Britain leaves the European Union, very little has been finalized. Theresa May's Chequers vision has been torn apart and will likely be defeated in the future. Is a no deal the most likely outcome for Britain?

Vanessa Coleman: Personally, I couldn't put my money on anything — I feel dizzy with everything that's going on. I think the Chequers agreement is a total disaster, I think the thought of us ending up worse than before, well it doesn't bare thinking about. Personally, if push came to shove I would prefer the no deal option. What I really can't stand is the term ‘crashing out', we wouldn't be crashing out; we would be deciding that it would be the best option for the country

Vanessa Coleman: Actually, I was just reading about Boris Johnson and I like what he says. What he says in today's paper, I couldn't put better myself about the Chequers proposals. It's like we've given up, as he says: ‘a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country' — I absolutely agree. Whether he would make a good prime minister that's another question… I would certainly have him over the likes of Theresa May [and] Amber Rudd. I like him and I like Jacob Rees Mogg, but I think Boris Johnson seems to be in favour than a lot of people. It's difficult to tell isn't it but yes, Boris Johnson over Theresa May any day.

Vanessa Coleman: Whatever happens, this Chequers thing must not come off and she must not leave us weak. We need to have our say, we need to have back control. The thought of other people deciding our fate is terrible. I voted in actual fact back in the 70s not to go into this in the first place, but then I didn't really realize exactly how bad it was going to be. I always believe in keeping control in life and you can't have that being one part of twenty seven. I just doesn't work.

The views and opinions expressed in this article by Vanessa Coleman are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s position.