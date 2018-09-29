Register
06:44 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position

    'I Think the Chequers Agreement is a Total Disaster' - Author

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former foreign secretary and prominent Brexit campaigner, Boris Johnson, has today ordered that Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, should abandon and scrap her Chequers Brexit agreement. Sputnik spoke to the author, Vanessa Coleman, about this story.

    Boris Johnson's calls follow intense pressure for Theresa May, as she faces continuing divides in her ranks, before the annual Conserve Party conference next week.

    Sputnik: With 6 months to go before Britain leaves the European Union, very little has been finalized. Theresa May's Chequers vision has been torn apart and will likely be defeated in the future. Is a no deal the most likely outcome for Britain?

    Vanessa Coleman: Personally, I couldn't put my money on anything — I feel dizzy with everything that's going on. I think the Chequers agreement is a total disaster, I think the thought of us ending up worse than before, well it doesn't bare thinking about. Personally, if push came to shove I would prefer the no deal option. What I really can't stand is the term ‘crashing out', we wouldn't be crashing out; we would be deciding that it would be the best option for the country

    Supporters of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party display an AfD banner during a demonstration by AfD supporters in Berlin (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    'More Problems Than Benefits': AfD Official Discusses EU's Disintegration, Brexit With Sputnik
    Sputnik: Boris Johnson is expected to release his own Brexit blueprint adding pressure on the PM and throwing her leadership into further doubt. Is Johnson the right man for the job?

    Vanessa Coleman: Actually, I was just reading about Boris Johnson and I like what he says. What he says in today's paper, I couldn't put better myself about the Chequers proposals. It's like we've given up, as he says: ‘a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country' — I absolutely agree. Whether he would make a good prime minister that's another question… I would certainly have him over the likes of Theresa May [and] Amber Rudd. I like him and I like Jacob Rees Mogg, but I think Boris Johnson seems to be in favour than a lot of people. It's difficult to tell isn't it but yes, Boris Johnson over Theresa May any day.

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Merkel’s Foreign Affairs Chiefs Revolt Against EU’s Hard Brexit Line – Reports
    Sputnik: Finally, with 6 months to go before Britain leaves the European Union, what would you like to see from Theresa May to ensure that she's still committed to delivering the Brexit that the majority of Britain voted for?

    Vanessa Coleman: Whatever happens, this Chequers thing must not come off and she must not leave us weak. We need to have our say, we need to have back control. The thought of other people deciding our fate is terrible. I voted in actual fact back in the 70s not to go into this in the first place, but then I didn't really realize exactly how bad it was going to be. I always believe in keeping control in life and you can't have that being one part of twenty seven. I just doesn't work.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Vanessa Coleman are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s position.

    Related:

    UK School Slammed for 'Disturbing Brexit Propaganda' Targeting Polish Migrants
    It's Your Wake-Up Call, London: Businesses Suffer From No Deal 'Brexit Fatigue'
    Boris Johnson Pans 'Invertebrate' Theresa May Over Brexit Plan in Fiery Op-Ed
    'No Deal Brexit Clearly Won't be a Disaster as Corbyn Suggests' - Politician
    No-Deal Brexit May Have Negative Effect on European Airline Companies - Moody's
    Brexit May Help UK Escape EU Law Limiting Antibiotics Use for Animals - Reports
    Northern Ireland Could Face Blackouts in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Brexit, EU, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse