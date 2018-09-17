Register
22:41 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh militants

    Fashionably Late: Dutch Media "Discovers" Government Supported Syrian Terrorists

    © AP Photo / albaraka_news, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    227

    On September 10th, two Dutch journalists published a story about the country’s government spending millions of euros on cars and gadgets for Syrian jihadists. Though it shocked many, the topic was actually “old news” – unreported by mainstream press and ignored by politicians for over a year.

    If you enter just about any car dealership in the Netherlands, you would mostly see small cars. The eco-friendly Priuses and hybrid Yaris’s are local favorites. Heavy pickup trucks are harder to get hold of, but it’s still possible to find some. 

    For two years the Toyota Hilux was “the truck of choice” for government officials, who, according to Dutch journalists, were sending aid to anti-government terrorist groups in Syria. The “non-lethal aid” program was running between 2015 and 2017 and was designed to assist the Free Syrian Army and other groups, who were trying to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's government. 

    In September of 2018, the daily newspaper Trouw and TV program Nieuwsuur ran an investigative story which identified at least six terrorist groups that were receiving Toyota and Isuzu pickup trucks, as well as laptops, satellite phones, backpacks and other gear, paid for by the clueless voters in the Netherlands. One of the groups – the Jabhat al-Shimaya (also known as the “Levant Front”) was listed by the Dutch prosecutors’ office as a Salafist, jihadi organization. Other “moderates” also appear to have been guilty in war crimes and serious human rights violations.  

    The report made it into domestic and international headlines, but the revelations of Trouw and Nieuwsuur seemed a bit antiquated, since this exact topic was covered 15 months prior by their colleague – Novini journalist Eric van de Beek.

    Eric says that his own investigation started when he asked Dutch MPs whether they knew about the “non-lethal aid” program. Only representatives from three Christian Democratic parties replied to him. Other politicians preferred to ignore the subject. 

    In the 2017 Novini article, van de Beek wrote that Bert Koenders – Holland’s foreign minister at the time — was in favor of the “non-lethal aid” program. The Dutch government claimed that it had two goals in mind when sending aid to “Syrian moderate rebels”: help them bring down al-Nusra* and Daesh*, and, at the same time, get the opposition closer to deposing Bashar al-Assad.

    “This really frustrates me, but I must say that this newspaper – Trouw, I think they did a very good job, because they came further than I came a year ago.” – says Eric van de Beek — “They started like me, and they started asking the Minister of Foreign affairs 'Which groups are we supporting?' Minister Bert Koenders didn’t respond to me last year — he told me that it was confidential. A year later the newspaper Trouw – they asked the current minister Stef Blok the same question, and they received the same answer: 'This is confidential information'."

    The aspect where Trouw and Niewsuur also went further than van de Beek, was interviewing numerous members of rebel groups. And that led to even more strange discoveries: 

    “To their surprise, some of the leaders of these groups – they had no difficulty whatsoever to tell them: 'Ok, we are supported by the Dutch government and we are very grateful'.”

    Normally, when a story of government wrongdoing like this one gets out, one would expect a Watergate-like scandal, with politicians losing their jobs, or even ending up in jail. But, apparently, this isn’t the case here, as the Netherlands' mainstream media seems to be occupied with other things. 

    Sputnik wanted to ask Ghassan Dahan and Milena Holdert from Trouw and Nieuwsuur why they ran their story now, more than two years after the subject was first brought up in the Dutch parliament. But they did not reply to email requests and messages. Eric van de Beek tweeted that this kind of reaction is typical for "Russophobic NL media."

    It’s hard to guess why this story suddenly gained importance for Trouw and Nieuwsuur journalists and why they didn’t want to communicate. But with the anti-terrorist campaign in Syria leaving almost no terrorists alive, according to Eric van de Beek such "digging" by the mainstream media is losing its value. 

    "There is no use now. Because the government has stopped this help, because there are no rebels anymore to be supported – only in Idlib."

    "Safer criticism" may be another reason: Foreign Minister Koenders left office at the end of 2017, which would probably make Mark Rutte’s current cabinet less vulnerable to media attacks, as the government could always blame the retired politicians.

    This case may an example of the Dutch press “cashing in” on hitting weak targets, or, perhaps — a sign of a late “awakening” in the country’s mainstream media in regards to events in Syria. 

    Nevertheless, it’s unclear whether the facts discovered by the Dutch journalists will eventually lead to further legal action against current or retired officials responsible for donating state-of-the-art machines to terrorists, who committed atrocities in war-torn Syria. 

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic states) and Nusra Front are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Tags:
    Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse