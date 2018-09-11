Register
09:29 GMT +3
11 September 2018
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2017.President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington

    People are Sick of Sloppy 'Anti-Trump' Journalism as Woodward Book Comes Out

    Opinion
    The White House staff has never in the same way engaged "in extreme action" against its main resident, according to the author of a new book bashing Donald Trump’s presidency.

    American journalist and author Bob Woodward has on September 11 released his book on the US presidential administration and the situation in the White House.

    In his work entitled Fear: Trump in the White House, the author reveals "in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Donald Trump's White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies."

    Mr. Woodward, who has been with the Washington Post since 1971 and has exposed Richard Nixon when he wrote about the Watergate, described the current environment in the White House in most doleful terms.

    This is Mr. Woodward's nineteenth book. Most of his previous works also covered US presidents and their administrations. However, Fear: Trump in the White House has already been described as "so devastating that it can only be described as an indictment."

    In the new book, Woodward says the White House staff is afraid of the president's actions and decisions, citing an example of when top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn "stole" a draft of letter that would have withdrawn Washington from a trade agreement with South Korea from Mr. Trump's desk to avoid the president signing it.

    "You look at the operation of this White House and you have to say, 'Let's hope to God we don't have a crisis,'" said Bob Woodward during an interview with CBS, whose division, Simon & Schuster, published the book.

    "People who work for him are worried… that he will sign things or give orders that threaten the national security or the financial security of the country, or of the world," he added.

    In response to Mr. Woodward harsh accord of his presidency, the US leader pointed out that the named interviewees who allegedly spoke to the author, have denied making such remarks. Among them were US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

    Mr. Trump also addressed the book itself, calling it a scam.

    He also described the book as a "barrage of assaults" based on anonymous sources.

    In another report, an anonymous author — claimed to be a senior White House official — was given platform by the New York Times to publish an opinion piece, lashing out against Mr. Trump's presidency

    READ MORE: Bannon on Trump Resistance in New York Times Op-ed: 'This Is a Coup'

    A Republicans Overseas spokesman, Drew Liquerman, told Sputnik that every month it appears, another book or story comes out about the US president but cites no specific events, just vague stories.  

    "We've seen so many books filled with anonymous sources and people are getting really tired of it. People think it is sloppy journalism, they are sick of these stories painting Trump as some ridiculous figure, baselessly attacking him. At the same time, the US economy is at record levels, the GDP growth is larger in the US than the unemployment rate. People think the economy is doing well, the country is doing well," Mr. Liquerman said.

    Anyone who is a moderate, an independent or a Republican will be bothered by a book, filled with anonymous sources, Mr. Liquerman argued.

    "Lots of Democrats will probably fire it up, they will enjoy it and say it is a proof of the chaos in the White House," he added. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

