02:38 GMT +310 September 2018
    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

    Bannon on Trump Resistance in New York Times Op-ed: ‘This Is a Coup’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    The former White House strategist drew a parallel between Trump's crises and that faced by US President Abraham Lincoln during the 19th-century American Civil War.

    Bannon devoted much of an interview with Reuters in Italy to making remarks about an anonymous op-ed column in the New York Times claiming that there is a resistance movement within the president's White House and larger administration, labeling it a “coup.”

    READ MORE: Guessing Game: WikiLeaks Tries to Figure Out White House Insider Amid Op-Ed Row

    “What you saw the other day was as serious as it can get. This is a direct attack on the institutions. This is a coup, Ok," Bannon said, cited by Reuters.

    The New York Times anonymous op-ed column was published on Wednesday, and was claimed to have been written by a Trump administration official who blasted the US president for his consistent “amorality” while claiming that some White House officials “are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump: Anonymous NYT Op-ed From Inside the White House 'Really a Disgrace'
    Bannon made the allusion that the last time a US president was disrupted at the same level was when General George B McClellan challenged President Lincoln’s authority to run the country during the punishing 19th-century US Civil War.

    “The country has only ever had such a crisis in the summer of 1862 when General McClellan and the senior generals, all Democrats in the Union army, deemed that Abraham Lincoln was not fit and not competent to be commander in chief,” Bannon asserted.

    US President Abraham Lincoln, who has been referred to by many, including Trump, as “Honest Abe,” was the first elected Republican Party president and has often been cited by historians as one of the most respected and successful US presidents. Lincoln ended slavery on American territory and his party, his generals and his voters won the civil war. McClellan was demoted in November 1862 and lost as the Democrat party nominee to Lincoln during the elections of 1864.

    Bannon, after being fired by Trump, nonetheless mentioned the “Republican establishment,” which he accused in a 2017 interview of attempts to nullify the results of 2016 presidential election.

    US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Says Sessions Should Investigate New York Times Op-Ed
    “There is a cabal of Republic establishment figures who believe Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States. This is a crisis,” the former hedge-fund manager and sometime movie producer declared. “I am not a conspiracy guy," he added, "I have said there is no deep state. It is an in-your-face state.”

    Bannon remarked that Democrats and independent politician Bernie Sanders especially should not enjoy the publication of the New York Times op-ed. “Don’t think it will be any different if you take power. Because this is the established order dictating that they know better than the people,” he claimed.

    The author of the op-ed column remains unidentified, although previous reports have noted that Trump is 'obsessed' with finding who it could be, and has narrowed down his list to 'four-five persons.' The US president also went out on a limb to demand that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions investigate the publication of the op-ed as a matter of “national security.”

    Tags:
    Trump Administration, op-ed, resistance, New York Times, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, United States
