Register
22:39 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Trump 'Preparing Ground for Prosecution of Corrupt Deep State Actors' – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    271

    A battle royal is about to erupt, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on The Daily Caller's report that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private server was hacked. According to Ortel, the Clinton email case deserves further scrutiny despite the FBI's denial of the alleged intrusion.

    The FBI has rebuked Donald Trump's tweet saying that Hillary Clinton's unsecured email servers were reportedly accessed by Chinese hackers; however, the agency has not yet clarified the point whether or not it had been informed by the Intelligence Community Inspector General about foreign intrusion of Clinton's private server back in 2015.

    ​"An FBI spokeswoman refused to confirm if Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) officials — including Frank Rucker, its chief investigator — briefed top bureau officials about evidence of penetration of Clinton's private server by a Chinese government intelligence operation," Richard Pollock, an investigative journalist with The Daily Caller, reported on August 29.

    Hillary Clinton
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    FBI Refutes Clinton's Private Server Was Hacked By China
    He broke the news about the alleged Chinese intrusion on August 27, citing two sources informed on the matter. According to The Daily Caller's interlocutors, a Chinese firm embedded a malicious code into Clinton's private server and gained access to virtually all ex-secretary of state emails, including top secret government documents.

    Earlier, during a July hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas pointed out that the government watchdog had found that nearly all of Clinton's emails were send to a "foreign entity," adding that it was "unrelated to Russia." He further said that the ICIG presented the finding to FBI agent Strzok, but that the latter had apparently swept the valuable information under the rug.

    ​Still, the FBI insists that its former chief James Comey had not found any traces of foreign intrusion while investigating the Clinton email case from 2015 to 2016. China has also denied the alleged hacking of Clinton's private server. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist who has been looking into potential fraud cases involving the Clinton Foundation over the last few years, expressed confidence that the truth would find its way out.

    What's Behind FBI's Stance on Alleged Hack?

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    No One Has Ever Been as Sloppy as Clinton While Handling US Top Secrets – Writer
    One of the reasons behind the FBI's apparent unwillingness to confirm or deny whether it was briefed by the ICIG on the matter "may be that there is an active investigation ongoing," the analyst suggested.

    Having referred to the publicly available FBI vault documents concerning Clinton's "emailgate," he explained that "the FBI has specific procedural requirements for all kinds of investigative work and maintains extensive records beyond those available to the public."

    "These records should explain what truly happened with the FBI investigation that was opened on July 10, 2015 by a report issued July 6, 2015 when Intelligence Community Inspector General McCullough issued his findings," Ortel presumed.

    According to the investigative journalist, it looks rather strange that ex-President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party pushed Clinton's candidacy hard, although the Clinton email scandal erupted in March 2015, a month before she threw her hat into the ring.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Clinton Saga Continues: Watchdog Publishes New Batches of Hillary’s Emails
    It was found out that the former secretary of state had used private unsecured email servers to conduct government business from 2009 to 2013 and handed a larger part of her emails over to the State Department only in 2014, reportedly withholding about 30,000 emails.

    According to Ortel, it was similarly surprising that some FBI officials had apparently turned a blind eye to the ICIG's damning findings in 2015.

    "In July 2015, many in the FBI and likely many in the Obama Administration knew that Hillary Clinton had serious outstanding 'issues', yet Barack Obama and Democrats pushed her candidacy hard, including letting her 'rig' the primaries in her favor, beginning with a formal agreement through law firm Perkins Coie giving her campaign special privileges," he underscored.

    It appears that "one reason Obama and Democrats did this is that the Clintons had even more damaging information on the Obamas and their allies that all agreed would be kept hidden through, and after a Hillary Clinton victory in November 2016," the journalist presumed, adding that Trump's win had obviously spoiled their supposed game and paved the way for potential large-scale exposure.

    Ortel has drawn attention to the fact that US mainstream media and NGOs, including Media Matters, backed by liberal billionaire George Soros, vehemently denied the alleged hack of Clinton's private server by a foreign entity, labeling it as "fake news" and "conspiracy."

    "Soros, Media Matters and many other left-leaning 'charities' that are either improperly organized or partisan 'political action organizations' have much to lose once President Trump gains full control over the Justice Department and the IRS," he said. "As a guess, Media Matters and Soros are attacking to muddy the waters in the public's mind, thereby delaying the now inevitable prosecutions as long as possible."

    Besides, the potential exposure of the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud is still hanging above the heads of Hillary and Bill Clinton like the sword of Damocles, Ortel remarked.

    'The Minute Clinton Set Up Her Private Server to Conduct Gov't Business, It Was Crime'

    Meanwhile, prominent American attorney Sidney Powell told Fox News that "the minute Hillary set up her private email server to receive government emails, it was a crime."

    ​"Sidney Powell is a brave and wonderful person who is absolutely correct," the analyst underscored, referring to 18 US Code 793.

    "Here it is important to note that certain subparagraphs starting with (c) appear not to require that persons breaking the law have 'intent'," he elaborated. "Considering the known record, I believe that Hillary Clinton, her associates, and whoever may have approved the absurd arrangements to let 100 percent of State Department business be conducted using private servers and non-secure electronic devices have exposures assuming fair reading of the statute."

    Ortel believes that many parties inside and outside the US know "important truths regarding the gross criminal activities of the Clintons and their allies." It appears that the Trump administration is "preparing ground for prosecutions of these corrupt Deep State actors."

    "The stage has been set for many months, and I fully expect a battle royal to erupt whose resolution will have historic consequences around the world, not simply inside America," the Wall Street analyst concluded.

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    FBI Finds No Evidence Clinton's Server Compromised by Alleged Chinese Hackers
    FBI Refutes Clinton's Private Server Was Hacked By China
    No One Has Ever Been as Sloppy as Clinton While Handling US Top Secrets – Writer
    Beijing Not Surprised by US Blaming China for Hacking Clinton's Emails
    Trump Says Reports on China Hacking Clinton's Classified Emails 'Very Big Story'
    Hillary Clinton's Private Email Server Hacked by Chinese Firm – Reports
    Tags:
    Clinton emails, emailgate, hackers, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Peter Strzok, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse