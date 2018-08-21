Register
11:16 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros

    'Soros Flouted US Charity Laws, Deserves Scrutiny' – Wall Street Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / ERIC PIERMONT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 20

    Hungarian-born American billionaire George Soros has repeatedly flouted US charity laws, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, explaining why the magnate has dramatically stepped up his lobbying activities under Donald Trump's presidency.

    "The vast network of 'false-front' George Soros-backed 'charities' that actually seem to be political action organizations deserves coordinated scrutiny by nations including the US and Russia, among others, that likely have been severely damaged over many years," Wall Street analyst, investor and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.

    On August 19, Judicial Watch, a government watchdog, tweeted that it "uncovered bombshell info showing that the Obama administration sent US taxpayer funds overseas to an organization supported by billionaire George Soros — which used the money to fund leftwing political activities benefiting the socialist government of Albania," referring to its April report and apparently signaling that it continues to keep an eye on the magnate.

    ​Earlier, the watchdog revealed that under Barack Obama, the US government used taxpayer dollars to fund the billionaire's controversial political activities in Guatemala, Macedonia and sued the US State Department and USAID for records about the funding and operations of George Soros's Open Society Foundations in Romania and Colombia.

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains Why Times is Running Out for Soros

    According to Ortel, George Soros has flouted US charity laws in several ways, for decades through his network of Open Society organizations and others.

    "First, US charities (and he also supports many foreign ones) must be tightly controlled from bases located on American territory," the Wall Street analyst who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for the past few years pointed out. "Second, they may not engage in illegal activities of any kind. Third, they may not engage in partisan political activities. [Additionally] under one US law that is seldom enforced, citizens are not supposed to hold unauthorized negotiations with foreign governments with which the United States is in dispute."

    Ortel underscored that Soros "has been a prolific donor to political causes inside and outside the United States" and has apparently violated all the aforementioned regulations.

    READ MORE: No Trump-Russia Collusion: How Soros, Clinton Effort to Dethrone Donald Failed

    Soros Stepping Up Lobbying Activities

    Meanwhile, Soros has been boosting his lobbying activities in the US Congress, spending a record $16.2 million during Trump's first year. In Q1 and Q2 of 2018 Soros spent $2.52 million and $10.37 million, respectively, according to The Washington Free Beacon. For comparison's sake, between 2002 and 2012 Soros's non-profit spent $19.1 million on lobbying expenses.

    According to the investigative journalist, this indicates that Soros and his liberal counterparts' influence has been steadily fading, which requires them to step up lobbying.

    "In recent years, Soros and other politically active, globalist cronies may actually have been burning some of their considerable fortunes," Ortel said. "Rising influence of social media and declining influence of legacy media means that it may be tougher to lead masses of public opinion to outcomes desired by partisan donors, whether left-leaning like Soros, establishment like Koch, or populists like Trump and Bannon."

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Viktor's Victory: How Hungarian PM Orban Sent Soros' Foundation Packing
    Simultaneously, in the United States, and in other nations, people are growing to realize that Soros and other "advocates of unregulated globalism" have certainly enriched themselves, the analyst noted, adding that the middle and the working classes have largely been left out in the cold.

    Indeed, the Hungarian government had previously forced Soros's office out of the country, lambasting the foundations controversial political activities in the country related to the refugee crisis. The American billionaire has come under heavy criticism from both foreign governments and US conservatives.

    "This growing awareness likely helps explain why voters in so many nations already are upending establishment parties and the status quo to the evident shock of supposed 'thought-leaders' in academia, media, and in 'think-tanks,'" Ortel noted, expressing hope that "charity abuses and unwelcome foreign meddling in national elections will soon be exposed, prosecuted, and then regulated to the fullest extent practicable."

    READ MORE: Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan

    However, it appears that Soros is not going to give up: "In advance of the midterm elections, Soros has so far contributed at least $15 million to support Democratic candidates and causes," The New York Times announced in July. Besides, the media outlet has also been recently listed among the tycoons' beneficiaries: Soros has poured $3 million into the newspaper's stock holdings this year.

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Viktor's Victory: How Hungarian PM Orban Sent Soros' Foundation Packing
    UKIP MEP Welcomes Bannon's Right-Wing Initiative 'to Stand Up to Soros'
    'Soros Brilliant, But Evil': Bannon to Rival Open Society Foundations in Europe
    Soros-Backed Group Emerges to Fight Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    Tags:
    non-profit, charity, law, The Clinton Foundation, Open Society Foundations, US Congress, Steve Bannon, Koch Brothers, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, George Soros, Barack Obama, Hungary, Europe, United States, Guatemala, Macedonia, Colombia, Romania, Albania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse