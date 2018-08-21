Register
05:02 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 13, 1951 file photo, crowds of supporters of Prime Minister Mossadegh gather around a huge portrait of Iranian Mullah Kashani, one of the powerful backers of Mossadegh's regime, in Tehran. Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published in June 2017, by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.

    Iranians ‘Universally’ Galvanized by Dislike of Trump - Scholar

    © AP Photo/ Uncredited
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    240

    On August 16, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the creation of an Iran Action Group (IAG) to coordinate foreign policy toward the country, which detractors say is an attempt to overthrow the Iranian government. However, “there is a big difference between Iran today and Iran in 1953,” an Iranian scholar told Sputnik Monday.

    "The IAG will ensure that the Department of State will remain closely synchronized with our interagency partners," Pompeo said, adding that the group "will also lead the way in growing efforts with nations which share our understanding of the Iranian threat." Senior policy adviser Brian Hook, a former adviser to UN Ambassador John Bolton, will head up the group.

    Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. flag during a protest in front of the former U.S. Embassy in response to President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal and renew sanctions, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    'US Established a War Room' to Confront Iran - Scholar

    August 19 is the anniversary of the 1953 coup d'etat in which Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh was overthrown and his popular movement disbanded, and Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was returned to the Iranian throne by the CIA and British Secret Intelligence Service, a project known as Operation Ajax.

    The parallels in time and form haven't escaped Iranians, either. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Tehran will not let history repeat itself.

    ​Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the 1953 coup was the best historical lesson that Americans cannot be trusted.

    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran to Unveil New Fighter Jet Next Week, Retaining Missile Development as its Top Priority - Report

    "How dare you talk about the freedom of the Iranian nation with your dark record of the Aug. 19 coup, and the appointment of a puppet totalitarian regime," Larijani said, according to the country's Islamic Republic News Agency. "Americans are imposing sanctions but they claim they are supporting freedom, human rights and global and regional security."

    Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, discussed the parallels and more with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday, noting that the parallels were "extraordinary," but that the situation is different now than it was in 1953.

    ​"I don't think it's anything different from what we've had before," Marandi told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, "but it is interesting that it was announced on the eve of the anniversary of the 1953 coup in Iran, where the United States, along with the British, overthrew the national government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh. And at that time, actually, the Americans and the British had a similar policy as what we see the Americans carrying out today. First of all, they used the media against the government — back then they were using BBC Persian — now they have a host of Persian-language TV channels as well as websites, and thousands of people who are actually on the payroll of MEK — Mujahedin-e Khalq, members. This is a terrorist organization that was based in Iraq for many years and fought against Iran under Saddam Hussein — each of them are online with multiple accounts and multiple identities."

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US Indicts Two on Allegations of Spying for Iran on MEK Members in US

    The MEK was even designated a terrorist group by the US State Department from 1993 to 2012.

    "So we have media, we have an oil embargo, which also we have today, and we have the United States back then and the British; they were paying different groups to cause riots in Iran. Different groups, even opposing groups, back then. And today we do see the Persian language media inciting violence, including BBC Persian, ironically, but also [Rudy] Giuliani, in his speech at the MEK terrorists just a few weeks ago, he said that the riots we saw in Iran a few months ago were not spontaneous and that ‘our people,' as he said in Albania, which means the MEK, as well as elsewhere, they were behind it."

    "It's extraordinary, the parallels that exist, between what happened in 1953 and what is going on today."

    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    From 1953 Coup to Bolton's Vow: Why US Regime Change Op in Iran Won't Work

    On June 30, Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and now US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, spoke in Paris to a rally by the National Council of Resistance (NRC) in Iran, an umbrella organization controlled by the MEK, the Guardian reported at the time.

    "We are now realistically being able to see an end to the regime in Iran," Giuliani told a crowd of about 4,000. "The mullahs must go, the ayatollah must go, and they must be replaced by a democratic government which Madam [Maryam] Rajavi represents… Freedom is right around the corner… Next year I want to have this convention in Tehran!"

    "Those protests are not happening spontaneously," Giuliani said. "They are happening because of many of our people in Albania [which hosts an MEK compound] and many of our people here and throughout out the world."

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. President Donald Trump look at Pompeo's West Point cadet handbook from his time at the U.S. Military Academy in the 1980s after Pompeo read a prayer from the book at the start of a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US Unveils 'Iran Action Group' for Post-Nuke Deal Policy

    Marandi told Sputnik that "now the United States is taking off the gloves." He noted that while this sort of surreptitious regime-undermining is typically more the purview of the CIA, the Iran Action Group is part of the US State Department, a pivot that might be attributable to the presence of anti-Iran hardliner Pompeo, formerly the head of the CIA but now secretary of state.

    However, despite the change-up, the scholar didn't think the new American initiative would succeed. "I cannot foresee any scenario in which the United States is able to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran. They can hurt ordinary people, they can make some people come to the streets, they can help create riots in some areas, but the bulk of the population is not going to abide by American policy. The only thing it will do is that it will create hardship on the Iranian side, but on the other hand it is going to create a new generation of people who are hostile to the United States."

    Marandi noted that former US President Barack Obama was "able to cultivate this aura that [the US] is seeking a solution," which won some people over. But today under Trump, "the US government is universally disliked in Iran."

    More than that, a sizeable part of the Iranian population is now not only against the US president, but has an unfavorable opinion of the US as a country, too.

    An Iranian family walks past anti-US graffiti on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran on July 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    'Flawed Policy': US Actions Toward Tehran Will Unify Iranians - Lecturer

    "There's a huge difference today… Mossadegh was naive about the intentions of the United States; he was also, I think, naive in trying to preserve the monarchy, which was corrupt and affiliated to the United States and the British, and he was also unable to create national unity, and there were, as a result, many divisions," Marandi said.

    "And also Iranian society, in my opinion, was at that time less politically mature than today. Today, the Iranians — first of all, they still remember 1953; it's something that is a part of the nation's psyche — and they have a lot of skepticism toward the United States and the British as a result. And also the leader in Iran… the leadership in general… they're not naive about the United States. There is a big difference between Iran today and Iran in 1953, and I think… despite the fact that we have very brutal politics in our country, and we have different political parties that have different agendas."

    "First of all, Trump has succeeded in uniting people more than I have seen in a very long time, and second of all, I think in general the political establishment is much more wary about the United States."

    Related:

    US Indicts Two on Allegations of Spying for Iran on MEK Members in US
    Tehran Looks to Replace France's Total as Firm Quits Iran
    'US Established a War Room' to Confront Iran - Scholar
    On the Hook: What Tehran Can Expect From Iran Action Group's Boss
    Switching From Dollar to Gold: Iran Continues Its Struggle With US Oil Embargo
    Tags:
    fail, government overthrow, group, action, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), U.S. Department of State, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mohammed Mossadegh, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse