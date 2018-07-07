Register
20:11 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Security forces and police

    'If Europe Wants Future for Its Defense It Needs UK'- Analyst

    © AFP 2018 /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A hard Brexit could weaken the EU's security and jeopardize the lives of its citizens. This is what Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a letter to the European Commission. Seehofer warned Brussels that its unyielding approach to Brexit could hinder reaching an unlimited security deal with the UK.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Alexis Poulin, a leading EU policy analyst and co-editor of Le Monde Moderne.

    Sputnik: In your view, how justified are these concerns over a hard Brexit weakening the EU's security?

    Alexis Poulin: To me, Brexit is not a reality so far, in one years' time it seems to me very short before anybody reaches an agreement and the fact that a German minister is talking about an EU affair with the like of what's happened in Britain, raises a lot of questions: what is the question behind this; I think it's about sovereignty, of course, and what the EU can do to guarantee a soft Brexit. Or will the Brexit ever happen is a question, because if you look at the position of Theresa May right now, it is very difficult, they have a big meeting of ministers right now discussing what they can do, there's a lot of communication around it, but I can't see a plan. So far, the Brits haven't been very upfront in saying what exactly they want so the discussion can move on.

    READ MORE: EU Remains Wary of Brexit Plan Despite May 'Going Through Hell' — Reports

    There's not a single line of a plan because the Tories are disagreeing over Brexit, the UK people voted for Brexit but now they say that the vote was actually stolen by the campaign with this Cambridge Analytica scandal. The people want a revote or at least have something that will change it and, of course, as you know it has now been decided that elected members of parliament will decide, in the end, if this deal is good or not. All this drama is something very unrealistic for the British people; for the British government, it's more of internal politics than EU politics.

    The EU has been very clear saying that if you want to leave explain to us how you want to leave and how much you want to put on the table, if you look at the business community, if you look at the people living in the UK or outside of the UK, everybody wants a link or keep the good things of the EU but not have a hard leave and close the borders. You know that there's also the Irish border, which is the big issue that hasn't been discussed yet, and I think what Seehofer tried to say is maybe we should think and discuss another path because the discussion is going nowhere at the moment.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Vows to Sack FM Johnson if He Undermines Brexit Deal — Reports

    Sputnik: Europe's Brexit negotiator has stated that Brussels is ready to change its Brexit offer if Theresa May's government shifts on its red lines. What do you think London will need to change? And how likely is it that May's cabinet will actually do that?

    Alexis Poulin: It's all about the free movement of people and goods and keeping on with the same level of integration that they had in the unified market so far, but also I think it's about the commitments because, let's be clear, if Europe wants a future for its European defense, it's not going to work very well without the UK. So there should be some further commitments on international cooperation. It's best that the UK gets a deal with everyone and says "it's okay we [will] not give as much money as before but we still have cooperation on several different issues."

    READ MORE: UK PM Reportedly Ready to Sack Ministers If They Don't Back Her Brexit Plan

    Sputnik: As far as what Seehofer said in his letter, do you think there's much support for that?

    Alexis Poulin: I don't know, I think he's campaigning right now because the elections are coming up in Germany, so you see him on the international stage like you've never seen before. He's been clashing with Merkel for the same purpose, because Bavaria will be at stake at the end of the year, and clearly it's an internal policy trend of trying to make as much noise as possible to get many [votes] for his party in the upcoming elections.

    READ MORE: Siri, Alexa Won't Be Helping British Ministers With Long-Awaited Brexit Plan

    Sputnik: Theresa May is in talks right now, in very serious negotiations. What are your expectations? Do you think we can expect any kind of movement forward as far as talks with the EU right now?

    Alexis Poulin: For sure Theresa May will have to have a lot of diplomacy going on within her party and the majority so she would go on saying, "now we have to have a clear line and be all aligned with this line," this is what the meeting this weekend is about, that the UK government should speak with one voice. And it hasn't happened since Theresa May came back into the office from promoting Brexit and saying it's going to be a great thing and we're going to make it happen. Either people who disagree with her have to leave or they have to agree or she'll have to leave in the end. The big question is what will the Tories make out of this?

    The views and opinions expressed by Alexis Poulin are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    defense, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse