Theresa May: British Cabinet Agrees on New UK-EU Business Model

Britain will propose to the EU to create a free trade zone after Brexit, while the British government will not be able to change such a regime in the future without the approval of the parliament, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday.

"Today in detailed discussions the Cabinet has agreed our collective position for the future of our negotiations with the EU," May said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.

"Our proposal will create a U.K. — EU free trade area which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products. This maintains high standards in these areas, but we will also ensure that no new changes in the future take place without the approval of our Parliament," May said.

