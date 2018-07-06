Siri, Alexa Won't Be Helping British Ministers With Long-Awaited Brexit Plan

No phones for UK politicians and no agreed Brexit plan for the nation so far.

Senior British ministers will be asked to hand in their phones on arrival at the PM's residence at Chequers on Friday.

Government officials are gathering in Buckinghamshire to work out a Brexit strategy to lead the country out of the European Union with a clear plan on the economic relationship with the bloc.

Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington said in an interview on Friday that by the end of the day, the minsters will end up with "a concrete position which everybody is able to sign up."

Commentators online reacted to the no-phone rule at the ministers' meeting.

How embarrassing is it that MP's are told to leave their mobile phones outside at the chequers meeting because they cant be trusted not to leak info.

Some tweets referred to the time when the UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson was interrupted by his smartphone's Siri feature during a parliamentary speech.

Theresa May has revealed a new plan for Britain's future customs ties called a "facilitated customs arrangement" on July 5. The fundamental question for the Conservative party is whether they will sign up for the deal offered by the Prime Minister.

