Siri Hampering UK Defense Secretary's Parliament Address Prompts Twitter Uproar

The incident took place as British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson delivered a speech on Syria-related issues in the UK House of Commons on Tuesday.

When speaking about the fight against Daesh*, Williamson was interrupted by what seemed to be his iPhone's virtual assistant Siri saying that "I found something on the web for 'in Syria, Syrian democratic forces supported by'…."

Williamson was quick to apologize for the "intervention", noting that "it is very rare that you're heckled by your own mobile phone."

All this looked like the iPhone reacted to the "Hey Siri" command even though nothing of the kind was mentioned by Williamson, according to media reports.

That’s so cute, and he handled the interruption like a pro! — J. Long (@J_LongStanding) 4 июля 2018 г.

The incident immediately prompted Twitter users to post a whole array of sarcastic remarks, with some portraying Williamson as a man who could even "be heckled by a traffic bollard" and others advising him against holding his iPhone on standby when at a Parliament gathering.

Anyone with common sense turns that rubbish off, especially someone in his position. Anyone could walk up to him and say "Call Theresa" and they'd be put through and on the line. Pure jokes! Gavin Williamson strikes me as a man who could be heckled by a traffic bollard. Siri is the least of his worries. — CorporateGorilla (@CorporateGorila) 3 июля 2018 г. Gavin Williamson strikes me as a man who could be heckled by a traffic bollard. Siri is the least of his worries. — CorporateGorilla (@CorporateGorila) 3 июля 2018 г. 3 июля 2018 г.

Does Siri get floor time too? A vote on anything? 😂😂 — AKA Kirran Bliss (@phishygirl62) 3 июля 2018 г.

His Siri is a man. With an English accent. I want that!!! — Twyla Burger (@twylaburger) 3 июля 2018 г.

He handled that rather well. I'm pretty sure I would have just started stuttering and turned an alarming shade of red. — Teppec (@Teppec) 3 июля 2018 г.

phones should be off during parliment. It is a security risk and also a distraction from policy making which is there job. No wonder nobody gets anything done when none of them are listening ot each other @UKParliament #Disgraceful — JamesWilliamPope (@JamesWPope9890) 3 июля 2018 г.

Is it that special relationship with the corporate US overlords interrupting British government again? — the Flood (@theFlood333) 3 июля 2018 г.

Does Gavin Williamson get all his defence information from Siri? Would account for him talking nonsense much of the time! — MadSally (@zarosa) 3 июля 2018 г.

Love that our Defense leaders have microphones in their pocket that transmit sound straight to Apple headquarters without their immediate awareness. — ALT Australian Department of Foreign Affairs (@AltDfat) 4 июля 2018 г.

These guys off work today??? Asking for a friend!!! 😂😂😂 — KW (@Waylon9152) 4 июля 2018 г.

The first time i played this on my ipad it summoned Siri — surely it should know not to react to its own speakers? Couldn’t get it to happen again — Ed Gaze (@edgaze) 3 июля 2018 г.

LOL!! So now we need to know — Who is the #UKVoiceOfSiri#WhoAreYouSeriousSiri — Mary Rose G. B. (@mare_se) 3 июля 2018 г.

Erm hate to ruin the gag about Williamson's phone, but isn't turning off Siri one of the most basic things that you do if you care about erm, cybersecurity — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) 3 июля 2018 г.