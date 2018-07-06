UK PM Reportedly Ready to Sack Ministers If They Don't Back Her Brexit Plan

PM May is willing to reshuffle her cabinet to ensure all ministers support her proposals on Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, and resignations are a real possibility at today’s crunch meeting at her Chequers residence, City A.M. reported.
If ministers resign in defiance of PM May’s plans at the Chequers meeting, they won’t be permitted to travel back to London in their ministerial vehicles, The Times reported, citing a government source.
“Taxi cards for Aston’s taxis, the local cab firm, are in the foyer for those who decide they can’t face making the right decision for the country. It is a cold world outside government. One or two empty cars returning might be a sensible amount of blood-letting,” the source said.
The source also warned that ministers who opposed the PM’s Brexit strategy would be swiftly replaced by more amenable MPs.
“Collective responsibility will be asserted at the end of the day. A select number of ego-driven, leadership-dominated cabinet ministers need to support the PM in the best interests of the UK — or their spots will be taken by a talented new generation of MPs who will sweep them away.”
With Brexit looming, PM May is keen to push on with negotiations to settle a number of areas of disagreement between Brussels and her government.
