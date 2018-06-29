Register
18:26 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US Sends Signal to Moscow by Halting Aid to Rebels in Syria – Israeli Analyst

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    2 0 0

    By halting aid to Syrian rebels in the south, the US is sending a signal to Moscow ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump, French-Israeli geopolitical analyst Mylene Doublet O'Kane told Sputnik, adding that the sides are likely to discuss Tehran's presence in the region.

    The suspension of US military aid to rebels in the south of Syria amid the Syrian government's offensive could be part of a bigger game, Mylene Doublet O'Kane, a French-Israeli academic and independent geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik.

    Earlier, Reuters reported citing sources on the ground in Syria, that Washington had made it clear to the Syrian rebels that they should not expect the US to support and shield them.

    The analyst presumed that Washington might have "ceded" control of the southwestern part of Syria's territory to Moscow and Damascus, while seeking Russia's assistance in containing Iran's "expansion" in the region.

    Both Tel Aviv and Washington continue to urge Tehran to pull out of Syria, threatening to take measures against what they see as an Iranian military buildup in the region. For their part, Damascus and Tehran insist that the Iranian presence is limited to military advisers on the ground.

    Syrian Crisis and the Upcoming Trump-Putin Summit

    Referring to the Syrian Army's southern offensive, O'Kane emphasized Russia's crucial role in the ongoing developments on the ground.

    "Having been somehow pushed into a campaign to recapture southern Syria which has mobilized and dispatched quite considerable forces in order to strike against the US-backed and armed opposition around Daraa, it appears that Bashar al-Assad is taking a significant risk, since without the Russian support received in recent days, the southern offensive would have turned into a total disaster," she opined.

    A Syrian government supporter holds up a Syrian national flag as he chants slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Israeli Analyst Explains Why Iran Unlikely to Withdraw From Syria
    For his part, Israeli political commentator Avigdor Eskin suggested that the southern advance by the Syrian government's military personnel was "coordinated" with Israel and the US given that neither Iranian nor Hezbollah forces were included in the military operation.

    "Israel will not prevent Assad's forces from taking positions near the [Israeli] border if the Iranians and Hezbollah are not there. We can see it as some positive developments," Eskin stressed, speaking to Sputnik on June 28.

    O'Kane believes that the issue of the Iranian presence in the region could become one of the key issues during the upcoming negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Helsinki. Ahead of the long-anticipated summit the Syrian Army should tread carefully while proceeding with its southern military operation, the geopolitical analyst noted, warning that now the regional balance is especially fragile.

    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions. File photo

    Syria's Oil and Pipelines in Focus of Warring Parties

    The analyst highlighted that the present disposition of forces in the region correlates strongly with the location of oil fields and energy routes running through Syria.

    "The control and access to energy interests and pipeline routes are at stake in the Middle East with Syria being both an energy producer but also a decisive energy transiting territory," O'Kane underscored. "Syria possesses a network of pipeline connectors, through which energy running from Iran and Iraq transits (an East-West axis). A South-North axis also includes transiting energy coming from the Gulf countries. Both axis elect several connecting points, notably in northern Syria — for instance in the region of Manbij — that all together define a map of strategic locations to control."

    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Analysts Explain Trump's 'Green Light' to Syrian Army's Southern Advance
    Given this, it is hardly surprising that major clashes between the Syrian pro-government forces and the US-backed Kurdish and rebel factions are occurring around these strategic zones, including cities in close proximity to oil fields along the Euphrates River (Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Al Thuwara, etc.), O'Kane highlighted.

    She pointed out that about two thirds of Syria's energy resources, which are concentrated on the eastern part of the Euphrates River, remain under the control of the US-backed forces.

    The geopolitical analyst, commenting on the alleged evacuation of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* field commanders via US military aircraft in al-Hasakah reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on June 26, suggested that the evacuees could be "US-backed local rebel commanders" that are "currently being heli-relocated in the vicinity of al Shaddadi; where the US has had a military base since late 2017 in close proximity to the al-Shaddadi oil fields.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mylene Doublet O'Kane and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Daesh Terrorists Holding Hostages in Syria's Daraa Province – UNHCHR
    Clashes Between Russian, US Troops in Syria Impossible – Deputy Foreign Minister
    Trump Eyes Deal With Putin on US Pullout from Syria – Reports
    Ex UK Envoy: OPCW Becomes 'NATO's Tool' As 'New War Against Syria' Looms Ahead
    French Firm Charged With Complicity in Crimes Against Humanity in Syria - Source
    Tags:
    oil, oilfields, Iranian forces, pipelines, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia, Raqqa, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse