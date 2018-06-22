Register
    Die Flagge von den USA und der EU

    EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert

    Opinion
    The EU is finally set to retaliate to American President Donald Trump’s sanctions on the bloc, by creating their own tariffs. Will this convince Washington to take a less aggressive economic stance? Sputnik spoke with financial expert and founder of Jonathan Davis Wealth Management for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Could the measures taken by the EU against the US tariffs, make the Americans reconsider their policies?

    Jonathan Davis: I think not. Trump’s tactics are paying massive dividends globally.

    The US and EU flags, top left and right, fly in separate directions at the European Council building in Brussels
    'Left With No Other Choice': EU All Set to Impose Tit-for-Tat Tariffs on US Imports
    The EU can do whatever it wants; the super state, unelected bureaucrats, but then you get to the real business of trying to be prosperous and Germany’s leading car manufacturers have called on the EU to scrap its import tariffs on US cars. The businessmen realise that the EU are on a hiding to nothing.

    Sputnik: How damaging could Trump’s tariffs be to global trade?

    Jonathan Davis: Trump is saying that we’ve had enough of nonsense; either takes it or not. If you do take it, we’ll all be more prosperous, they are an astounding statement.

    The EU, Canada, Mexico, China you name it, have had tariffs forever. All Trump is doing is readdressing the balance and fulfilling his campaign promises.

    The views expressed in this article are those of Jonathan Davis and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

