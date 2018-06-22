EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert

Sputnik: Could the measures taken by the EU against the US tariffs, make the Americans reconsider their policies?
Jonathan Davis: I think not. Trump’s tactics are paying massive dividends globally.
Sputnik: How damaging could Trump’s tariffs be to global trade?
Jonathan Davis: Trump is saying that we’ve had enough of nonsense; either takes it or not. If you do take it, we’ll all be more prosperous, they are an astounding statement.
The EU, Canada, Mexico, China you name it, have had tariffs forever. All Trump is doing is readdressing the balance and fulfilling his campaign promises.
The views expressed in this article are those of Jonathan Davis and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)