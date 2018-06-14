EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Against US Amid Trade Row - Reports

The move comes in response to trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, a measure that has slammed by Brussels as a "step toward protectionism."

The European Union has unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against the US trade duties, including those on whiskey and motorcycles, according to AFP citing sources.

"Member states have today unanimously supported the commission's plan for the adoption of rebalancing measures on the US tariffs on steel and aluminium," the media outlet cited a source from the European Commission on condition of anonymity.

The retaliatory measures are expected to take effect "in coming days", the source was quoted as saying.

Other officials claim that the measures will come into force in early July.

The move came as a response to Donald Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.

The European Union officials have yet to officially confirm the information.

Relations between European countries and the US have reached their lowest point after the recent G7 summit, with US president Donald Trump refusing to sign the final communique.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW