Porn is a 'Mean Castration of the Male Population' – Sexologist

According to physicians at the Brno University Hospital, the number of patients with erectile dysfunction is increasing. Men are sexually active in masturbation with online pornography, but they experience great problems with their real partners.

The study shows that for men in a steady relationship, the number of sexual acts with a partner is almost equal to the number of times they masturbate.

Sputnik talked about the influence of pornography on man-woman relations as well as Europe's population with Evgeny Kulgavchuk, a Russian sexologist, psychiatrist and therapist.

Sputnik: According to Brno University Hospital scientists, in recent years they are seeing increasingly frequent cases of young men who are unable to have a normal sex life as a result of pornography. Is pornography really having such an impact on sexual function?

Pornography affects the sexual behavior and attitudes of men. In some cases, watching porn develops sexual complexes (from the sexual intercourse length to the sexual organs size and women orgasticity). In other cases, it contributes to the deterioration of one’s sex life, because pornography easily steals their sexual hunger in the form of fast food, and men become less active towards women. More and more young couples complain about their sexual life while being addicted to pornography. With the increasing number of such complaints on my website, I’ve posted a video on the harm of pornography. It's obvious that no one dies from watching porn, but it's a problem when it's too much. It can be matched with alcohol. Some people drink moderately and some people just take to drinking.

Sputnik: Europe’s declining birth rate is combined with Western consumersm. Can pornography be included in the concept?

Evgeny Kulgavchuk: Partially, yes. Pornography misuses instincts. Men have many options, types and scenarios available online. Constant consumption and switching contributes to the difficulty of concentrating on one thing. This becomes a sort of sexual ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). But the excess of the offer leads to devaluation. Therefore, focusing on porn can be partly called the mean castration of the male population.

Evgeny Kulgavchuk: While forming their attitudes and concepts of sexual relations, teenagers get "knowledge" through pornography and sometimes fix on the paraphilic trends of Pavlov's conditioned reflex mechanism, feeling more alive than adults who already have their own experience. There’re measures to limit young people and children, in particular, from pornography and alcohol, such as internet age ratings, as we now do with movies. It’s, probably, time-consuming from the technical point of view; however, even the reduction of pornographic content consumption can already positively improve people’s sexual health.

