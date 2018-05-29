Register
20:29 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-57 multipurpose jet fighter

    Turkey Ready to 'Make Concessions' to Buy Next-Gen Fighter Jets – Researcher

    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103

    According to the Turkish Yeni Safak media outlet, Ankara is considering purchasing Russian Su-57 jets if the F-35 deal is blocked by the US. At the same time, Israeli media suggest that Tel Aviv wants Washington not to provide Ankara with critical F35 tech. Sputnik discussed the issue with Edy Cohen, researcher at Bar-Ilan University in Israel.

    Sputnik: How much of a role do relations between Israel and Turkey play in this sale?

    Edy Cohen: I think now it’s the Israelis. We have not heard an official response yet about this purchase. We didn’t hear anything from the Israelis but I hope that Jewish in the US, the Israeli lobby AIPAC put pressure on the US, on the Congress and not let the Turkish have these kinds of planes.

    Sputnik: Do you think Turkey is ready to make concessions to the US, namely release the American pastor from detention?

    Edy Cohen: Well Turkey is ready to make concessions whenever it needs, whenever there is a situation, whenever it wants money from the Europeans so they keep the immigrants locked in. 

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker Moves to Block Sale of 100 F-35 Fighter Jets to Turkey

    Turkey is playing a dirty role in the Middle East. So I think it’s ready to make concessions to the US in order to have this purchase.

    Sputnik: If we look at US-Turkish relations at the moment, how would you characterize them and where do you think they are heading in the future?

    Edy Cohen: Well unfortunately not only the Israeli government, but also the Israeli people don’t want to travel to Turkey now. They will travel to Greece, to Cyprus, to Europe. Israeli people, and me myself one of them, I will not fly to Turkey because I am afraid. We are all afraid to be in Turkey. We always hear anti-Israel and anti-Semitic remarks from President Erdogan. 

    READ MORE: Turkey May Buy Russian Su-57 Jets, If Delivery of F-35 Jets Suspended — Reports

    Erdogan tried to defend terrorists and Gaza and meanwhile he kills civilians on the Syrian border. 

    Last year in 2017, 61 Syrian refugees were killed by the Turkish gendarmerie just because they came to the Turkish frontier. So we kill terrorists in Gaza that try to enter Israel to kill Jewish people, but the Turkish gendarmerie killed 61 refugees just because they came to the frontier.

    So the relations are very bad and I am very, very pessimistic about this.

    The views and opinions expressed by Edy Cohen are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'The US is NATO's Problem Child, Not Turkey' – Ex-Turkish Envoy
    Turkey Cannot Confirm Plans to Purchase Su-57 Jets Instead of F-35 - Source
    The US and Turkey Have Reached Not a Treaty, But an Understanding – Scholar
    Turkey, US Agree on Roadmap for Cooperation in Syria's Manbij
    Turkey to Bolster Ties With Iran, Venezuela Despite US Sanctions – Politician
    Tags:
    fighter aircraft, Jews, interview, threat, relations, Su-57, F-35, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse