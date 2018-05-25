Register
14:44 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    'US Has Started Using Foreign Policy as Tool in Its Business Interests' - Expert

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated before that Washington should continue to push for termination of the Nord Stream 2 project. Moscow, for its part, sees this as an attempt to unfairly promote US gas exports. Sputnik has discussed the rationale behind Mr. Pompeo's attack on Nord Stream 2 with Ben Aris, editor in chief of bne IntelliNews.

    Sputnik: The Russian Embassy views Mr. Pompeo's remarks as an attempt to unfairly promote US gas exports. What is your take on the rationale for Mr. Pompeo's attack on Nord Stream 2?

    Ben Aris: The thing with pipelines is that they are intensely political. And so with the question of Nord Stream 2 you can divide it into the economics part and the political part. Because the problem with pipelines is that they're very difficult to get built in the first place, because they cost an enormous amount of money and once they're built you can't undo them.

    READ MORE: Just Business? US Prepares to Hit Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline With Sanctions

    So that if you're in a commercial relationship as Russia is proposing to get into with Germany, in supplying these pipelines once the pipeline's up you're stuck with that relationship forever. As a result everybody has to be very sure about the politics in the relationship in the long-term.

    So looking at it from a purely economic point of view, yes I think Lavrov is right. I think that the States has clearly started to use foreign policy as a tool in its economic, its business interests.

    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    LNG Allies CEO Doubts Trump Will Sanction Nord Stream 2
    And Trump's shown that there's a very protectionist streak, it started with the duties that he's slapped on metals and now they're lobbying very hard to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline coming online because the Americans are now the exporters of gas for the first time thanks to the shale production. And they've built all these very expensive energy facilities which allows them, as of only year or two, to export energy to the rest of the world. And energy is, well gas in general, is a lucrative business and they're looking at the European market where energy needs to continue to go up and so Europe is in need of gas in order to power its industry. And the Nord Stream 2, because piped gas is a lot cheaper than energy, you know liquid frozen gas. That the Russian gas is much more competitive. So they don't want to see it for commercial reasons.

    Sputnik: Actually earlier the German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said that even if Germany were to suspend the Nord Stream 2 it would still be of little help to the US. Do you agree with that and what exactly can the US lose by the Nord Stream coming up or is there really that much at stake here for the United States?

    Ben Aris: Well, I think that energy exports for them, it's a business but it's not going to be a massive business. America has actually come up the tables rapidly to become one of the biggest producers of oil and gas from nowhere over the last 5-6 years. And so they're looking to establish a market but all said and done, if they don't get a big chunk of the European market, then that's not going to hurt their economy. They effectively keep the prices down.

    READ MORE: US Ambassador Tilts Nord Stream-2 Amid 'Problematic Russian Influence'

    There's been 10 million barrels of oil added to the global production which is one of the reasons why prices of oil are so low at the moment and not likely to go back to $150. Having said that, they're playing the game that they accuse Russia of, insomuch as if you are a strategic supplier of energy to anyone then that gives you considerable political clout and I think they're interested in adding that political clout to their relationship with Europe by becoming a major energy supplier which at the moment of course they are not.

    Sputnik: And also it seems that the president and CEO of LNG Allies said that he doubted the US administration would actually go ahead with sanctions against Nord Stream. Do you think that that is still the case after Mr. Pompeo's comments?

    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Berlin Responds to US Threats of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
    Ben Aris: From where I sit, the American administration is sort of out of control it's become impossible to predict because they've sort of thrown all these long-standing relationships out of the window and are focused on what seems to me very commercially-orientated short-term goals. And to sanction European countries for not effectively buying American energy is insane because they're supposed to be allies and you put Europe in a very uncomfortable position where it now has to ally itself with Russia against Washington because it sees itself to be unfairly penalized by these American aggressive market tactics which they're not happy about at all.

    The idea was that the West is supposed to unite and bring Russia into line with generally accepted practices but nowadays American foreign policy seems to be driven entirely by commercial ends of making more money for American companies. And then screw you relationships with your traditional allies, make them pay. So I don't see this lasting beyond the Trump administration but in the meantime everyone has sort of hunkered down, like how do we get through the next 2-3 years?

    The views and opinions expressed by Ben Aris are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Beyond Logic’: Russian Ambassador Puzzled By EU Attempt to Govern Nord Stream 2
    Germany Starts Preparatory Construction Works for Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 3? Economic Analyst Explains Why Gazprom's Proposal is No Bluff
    Tags:
    gas pipeline, gas, business, Nord Stream 2, Mike Pompeo, Europe, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse