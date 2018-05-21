Register
20:07 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    German Politician on 'Anchor Camps' for Refugees: 'Government Lost Control'

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As mass holding centers for denied asylum seekers are being built in Germany, Christian Weiland, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has expressed his opinion on the policy of the country's authorities toward migrants in a comment to Sputnik.

    German politician Christian Weiland positively assed the initiative of the Bavarian CSU party to established anchor centers for unsuccessful asylum seekers, although he noted that such facilities "do not belong to Germany" but rather "outside the EU borders."

    "There you can take care of people and process asylum applications efficiently. The European and in particular the German border must be controlled in order to avoid further uncontrolled immigration of asylum seekers," the politician wrote.

    Weiland also stressed that he would reject the establishment of other similar centers in Germany, because to resolve the ongoing refugee crisis, one needs to make decisive steps and close German borders.

    READ MORE: 'AfD Wants Merkel Out of Office as Her Policies Have Proven Disastrous' — MP

    "The current government has completely lost control. It seems to me that there is no interest of the government in mastering this crisis in a rational and reasonable manner," the politician argued.

    "To finally solve this crisis, the following must happen: Immediate border closure. Strict adherence to the law. Consistent deportation of unauthorized person," Weiland added.

    The politician slammed migration offices in Germany for granting asylum to more than a thousand people who were not entitled to receive it.

    To emphasize his point of view, he quoted Czech President Milos Zeman: "If you live in a country where you are being fined for fishing without a fishing license, but not for illegal border crossing without a valid passport, then you have the full right to say that this country is ruled by idiots."

    Earlier, the AfD filed a complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in connection with the government's migration policy.

    READ MORE: German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

    According to the party's representatives, when Merkel decided to keep the borders open for refugees, she violated the right of the Bundestag to participate in the decision-making process.

    "This violation cannot be without consequences. The German people have been told for years that there is no money. No money for: free school meals, more benefits from the statutory health insurance, road construction, more police officers, for equipment of the Bundeswehr, better social assistance. The Germans were told: we have to save money. [And then] there were about 1.5 million strangers in Germany, which will cost us billions and the chancellor says: We can do it! I ask: where does the money come from? And why was it withheld from the German people?," Weiland wondered.

    People wait to be registered at the central registration office for refugees in Greven, western Germany, on September 22, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    German Agency to Check 8,500 More Asylum Decisions Amid Bribe Scandal - Reports
    "It is not the AfD that divides society, it is the chancellor and the failed policy that divides our society," the politician concluded.

    In 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany would open its borders to migrants fleeing to Europe in search of a better future. However, of late, Berlin has been trying to curb its migration policy, partly due to strong criticism and security concerns among local residents and politicians.

    The AfD has repeatedly criticized Merkel's policy of open-doors toward migrants and demanded the chancellor's resignation. Support for the party has risen sharply in recent years, with the party performing well in last year's federal election. They are currently the second largest party in Germany, according to a poll taken in February 2018.

    Related:

    Germany to Accept 10,000 Refugees as Part of EU Relocation Program - Merkel
    Attacks on Refugee Homes in Germany at 4-Year Low – Reports
    Germany Plans to Deny Family Reunion For Refugees Dependent “on Social Payments"
    Tags:
    deportation, asylum seekers, refugee crisis, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse