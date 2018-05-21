German Politician on 'Anchor Camps' for Refugees: 'Government Lost Control'

As mass holding centers for denied asylum seekers are being built in Germany, Christian Weiland, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has expressed his opinion on the policy of the country's authorities toward migrants in a comment to Sputnik.

German politician Christian Weiland positively assed the initiative of the Bavarian CSU party to established anchor centers for unsuccessful asylum seekers, although he noted that such facilities "do not belong to Germany" but rather "outside the EU borders."

"There you can take care of people and process asylum applications efficiently. The European and in particular the German border must be controlled in order to avoid further uncontrolled immigration of asylum seekers," the politician wrote.

Weiland also stressed that he would reject the establishment of other similar centers in Germany, because to resolve the ongoing refugee crisis, one needs to make decisive steps and close German borders.

READ MORE: 'AfD Wants Merkel Out of Office as Her Policies Have Proven Disastrous' — MP

"The current government has completely lost control. It seems to me that there is no interest of the government in mastering this crisis in a rational and reasonable manner," the politician argued.

"To finally solve this crisis, the following must happen: Immediate border closure. Strict adherence to the law. Consistent deportation of unauthorized person," Weiland added.

The politician slammed migration offices in Germany for granting asylum to more than a thousand people who were not entitled to receive it.

To emphasize his point of view, he quoted Czech President Milos Zeman: "If you live in a country where you are being fined for fishing without a fishing license, but not for illegal border crossing without a valid passport, then you have the full right to say that this country is ruled by idiots."

Earlier, the AfD filed a complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in connection with the government's migration policy.

READ MORE: German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

According to the party's representatives, when Merkel decided to keep the borders open for refugees, she violated the right of the Bundestag to participate in the decision-making process.

"This violation cannot be without consequences. The German people have been told for years that there is no money. No money for: free school meals, more benefits from the statutory health insurance, road construction, more police officers, for equipment of the Bundeswehr, better social assistance. The Germans were told: we have to save money. [And then] there were about 1.5 million strangers in Germany, which will cost us billions and the chancellor says: We can do it! I ask: where does the money come from? And why was it withheld from the German people?," Weiland wondered.

© AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ German Agency to Check 8,500 More Asylum Decisions Amid Bribe Scandal - Reports

"It is not the AfD that divides society, it is the chancellor and the failed policy that divides our society," the politician concluded.

In 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany would open its borders to migrants fleeing to Europe in search of a better future. However, of late, Berlin has been trying to curb its migration policy, partly due to strong criticism and security concerns among local residents and politicians.

The AfD has repeatedly criticized Merkel's policy of open-doors toward migrants and demanded the chancellor's resignation. Support for the party has risen sharply in recent years, with the party performing well in last year's federal election. They are currently the second largest party in Germany, according to a poll taken in February 2018.