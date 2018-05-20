Register
19:03 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

    'AfD Wants Merkel Out of Office as Her Policies Have Proven Disastrous' - MP

    © AP Photo / Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court over Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy, demanding an investigation into her decision to open borders for refugees. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian.

    Sputnik: How high are the chances that the constitutional court in Germany will rule in favor of an investigation into the government's actions?

    Christian Blex: Well, as you said, the lawsuit [brought by] the AfD parliamentary group poses one particular question: Has Angela Merkel overstepped her authority by allowing entry to migrants who came safe third countries, like Austria, without asking the parliament? And the answer, simply, is "yes." A fateful decision such as taking in hundreds of thousands of migrants, naturally, should have been approved by parliament.

    Our chances of success, however, unfortunately, are doubtful. The court has shielded Merkel before. Take her Europe policy, for example, it continues to break our law, international treaties, and has led to a number of unsuccessful laws. But we'll see what happens next.

    Sputnik: Christian, just tell us what you feel about the role of the Bundestag and what it should have done?

    Christian Blex: The Bundestag should have stopped Merkel immediately, when she began acting it alone. For example, it should have insisted on a vote of no confidence, but instead, it virtually applauded her actions all the way.

    READ MORE: German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

    You have to understand that in her rule, Merkel have quelled all critical voices in her own party, so no one has the courage to speak against her course. And Merkel's coalition partner, the so called Social Democrats, did not stand in her way either. After all, they cherish all kinds of minorities much more than the German working class, which they simply betrayed. And in 2015, there was no opposition. The only so called opposition parties were the Green party and the Left party. And these people wanted to tear down borders even quicker than Merkel and her masters in the globalized elites. In other words, we are the only opposition now.

    Sputnik: What is the motivation, the ultimate goal of this complaint? Is it to force Angela Merkel out, to get her to resign and why is that?

    Christian Blex: Of course, we want her out of office, because her policies have proven disastrous again and again. Some damage, such as the euro or energy policy, can be undone by political corrections. But her unregulated, open-door policy is an attack on Germany's core substance. The longer that goes on, the more difficult it is to preserve the German nation and its wonderful cultures and values which I want to pass on to my two sons.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Merkel's Staff Rules Out Coalition With AfD: 'We Will Never Accept Their Ideas'
    'Get Them Out:' Re-Elected Merkel Wants to Downsize Right-Wing AfD
    Tags:
    complaint, court, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse