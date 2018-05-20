'AfD Wants Merkel Out of Office as Her Policies Have Proven Disastrous' - MP

The German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court over Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy, demanding an investigation into her decision to open borders for refugees. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian.

Sputnik: How high are the chances that the constitutional court in Germany will rule in favor of an investigation into the government's actions?

Christian Blex: Well, as you said, the lawsuit [brought by] the AfD parliamentary group poses one particular question: Has Angela Merkel overstepped her authority by allowing entry to migrants who came safe third countries, like Austria, without asking the parliament? And the answer, simply, is "yes." A fateful decision such as taking in hundreds of thousands of migrants, naturally, should have been approved by parliament.

Our chances of success, however, unfortunately, are doubtful. The court has shielded Merkel before. Take her Europe policy, for example, it continues to break our law, international treaties, and has led to a number of unsuccessful laws. But we'll see what happens next.

Sputnik: Christian, just tell us what you feel about the role of the Bundestag and what it should have done?

Christian Blex: The Bundestag should have stopped Merkel immediately, when she began acting it alone. For example, it should have insisted on a vote of no confidence, but instead, it virtually applauded her actions all the way.

You have to understand that in her rule, Merkel have quelled all critical voices in her own party, so no one has the courage to speak against her course. And Merkel's coalition partner, the so called Social Democrats, did not stand in her way either. After all, they cherish all kinds of minorities much more than the German working class, which they simply betrayed. And in 2015, there was no opposition. The only so called opposition parties were the Green party and the Left party. And these people wanted to tear down borders even quicker than Merkel and her masters in the globalized elites. In other words, we are the only opposition now.

Sputnik: What is the motivation, the ultimate goal of this complaint? Is it to force Angela Merkel out, to get her to resign and why is that?

Christian Blex: Of course, we want her out of office, because her policies have proven disastrous again and again. Some damage, such as the euro or energy policy, can be undone by political corrections. But her unregulated, open-door policy is an attack on Germany's core substance. The longer that goes on, the more difficult it is to preserve the German nation and its wonderful cultures and values which I want to pass on to my two sons.

