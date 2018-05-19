German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

The German right-wing party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has filed a complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German Die Zeit newspaper reported, referring to AfD's lawyer Stefan Brandner.
The complaint was submitted to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in connection with the government's migration policy, which AfD has repeatedly criticized.
According to AfD, when Merkel decided to keep the borders open for refugees, she violated the right of the Bundestag to participate in the decision-making process.
The party demands to verify the constitutionality of Merkel's decision to open the border with Austria for refugees, adopted in September 2015.
"This complaint could change the world, and it will change the world if it leads to a success," Brandner said, adding that the court's decision might potentially lead to Merkel's resignation.
The move has been vividly debated in social media.
Some Internet users expressed their support for AfD.
I said it once and I will say it again. AfD party should take over Germany! Enough is enough! Kick Merkel and her clowns out!— Alyza Mortell 🎻🍷 (@itsmecamille98) 16 мая 2018 г.
https://t.co/xpyR0FGCDv— V4 Report (@bill_ravotti) 17 мая 2018 г.
Excellent video of AFD speech that caused #Merkel to exit room. Speech brilliantly explains #Visegrad’s fierce opposition to migrant quotas pushed by Berlin while explaining dangers of a “United States of Europe”.
Merkel #EU have lost & divided Europe.#V4 pic.twitter.com/oe73B6l2rR
Others, on the contrary, criticized the party's actions.
Es wäre wünschenswert, wenn der Streit über die angebliche "Herrschaft des Unrechts" im #Asylrecht durch das #BVerfG einmal gründlich geklärt würde. Wenn die #AfD in Karlsruhe klagt, sollte sie dann auch Karlsruher Urteile akzeptieren.https://t.co/UQnnmMixgT— Christian Rath (@Chr_Rath) 18 мая 2018 г.
Was für Menschen schauen nach #Syrien oder zum #Mittelmeer hin und denken sich dann, oh die reinzulassen muss doch ungerecht und verfassungsbrüchig sein? Ist einfach irgendwie #krank. #AfD #RefugeesWelcome #Verfassungsgericht https://t.co/7SN37gGiYy— Florian Becker (@fntbecker) 18 мая 2018 г.
What kind of people are looking to Syria or to the Mediterranean Sea and then think, oh taking them in is unjust and constitutional? It's just sick.
Was ist eigentlich aus d #AfD-Klageandrohungen gg #NetzDG + #Ehefüralle geworden? Nichts. Weil die #AfD-Fraktion nicht befugt ist, vor dem Verfassungsgericht dagegen zu klagen. Mit ihrer Klage gg Merkels #Flüchtlingspolitik wird sie genauso scheitern. https://t.co/kDBmdLnmCy— Dietmar Neuerer (@dneuerer) 18 мая 2018 г.
What happened to the #AfD claims against #NetzDG + #Ehefüralle? Nothing. Because the # AfD faction has no authority to appeal to the Constitutional Court. It will also fail with its lawsuit against Merkel's refugee policy.
In 2015, Merkel announced that Germany would open its borders to migrants fleeing to Europe in search of a better future. However, of late, Berlin has been trying to curb its migration policy, partly due to strong criticism and security concerns among local residents and politicians.
In 2017, the number of people seeking asylum in the European Union decreased by 46 percent compared to figures recorded in 2016, when the EU received over 1.2 million asylum applications.
