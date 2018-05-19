Register
16:19 GMT +319 May 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

    German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants

    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    Europe
    The party claims that the federal government had excluded the Bundestag from the decision-making process, which could be considered a violation of the country's constitution.

    The German right-wing party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has filed a complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German Die Zeit newspaper reported, referring to AfD's lawyer Stefan Brandner.

    The complaint was submitted to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in connection with the government's migration policy, which AfD has repeatedly criticized.

    According to AfD, when Merkel decided to keep the borders open for refugees, she violated the right of the Bundestag to participate in the decision-making process.

    READ MORE: Removing the Veil: Facts About Migrant No-Go Areas in Germany

    The party demands to verify the constitutionality of Merkel's decision to open the border with Austria for refugees, adopted in September 2015.

    "This complaint could change the world, and it will change the world if it leads to a success," Brandner said, adding that the court's decision might potentially lead to Merkel's resignation.

    The move has been vividly debated in social media.

    Some Internet users expressed their support for AfD.

    ​Others, on the contrary, criticized the party's actions.

    It would be desirable if the dispute over the alleged "rule of injustice" in #Asylrecht is thoroughly clarified by the #BVerfG. If the #AfD files a complaint in Karlsruhe, then they should also accept Karlsruhe's verdicts.

    What kind of people are looking to Syria or to the Mediterranean Sea and then think, oh taking them in is unjust and constitutional? It's just sick.

    What happened to the #AfD claims against #NetzDG + #Ehefüralle? Nothing. Because the # AfD faction has no authority to appeal to the Constitutional Court. It will also fail with its lawsuit against Merkel's refugee policy.

    In 2015, Merkel announced that Germany would open its borders to migrants fleeing to Europe in search of a better future. However, of late, Berlin has been trying to curb its migration policy, partly due to strong criticism and security concerns among local residents and politicians.

    In 2017, the number of people seeking asylum in the European Union decreased by 46 percent compared to figures recorded in 2016, when the EU received over 1.2 million asylum applications.

     

    Tags:
    complaint, court, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Germany
