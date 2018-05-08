Register
18:37 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    AK-47 Assault Rifle

    Kalashnikov Rifles Rules Popular Psych in India

    CC BY 2.0 / brian.ch / AK-47 Assault Rifle
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    So popular is the Kalashnikov rifle in India that movies, songs, and political discourse often refer to the AK-47. The government’s decision to locally manufacture the rifle under license from its Russian maker has brought pleasure among the armed forces who say that the Kalashnikov is a soldier’s "best companion."

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Cinemagoers in India are eagerly awaiting the release of a biopic on Indian actor Sanjay Dutt titled "Sanju" this summer. The movie is about the tumultuous life of the actor who was caught in possession of an illegally acquired Kalashnikov rifle in the 90s.

    The court was satisfied by Sanjay Dutt saying an AK assault rifle was for self-protection. And he already had three licensed weapons #Travesty

    From films to pop albums, from political speeches to popular legends, the AK-47, the most popular gun of the Kalashnikov family, rules the Indian mindset. To top it all off, the Indian government has finally decided to manufacture the legendary Kalashnikov rifles locally in collaboration with its Russian manufacturer, and everyone from army officers to strategists are welcoming the government's decision. 

    Ka-226T
    © Photo : Russian Helicopters
    Indian Team Visits Russian Defense Facilities Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Top officials of India's Defense Ministry accompanied by representatives of the country's defense industry were in Russia recently to learn from the Kalashnikov manufacturing facility.

    "These Rifles will be 'Made in India' under the categorization of 'Buy and Make (Indian),' through both the Ordnance Factory Board and Private Industry at an estimated cost of $1.9 billion," India's Defense Ministry informed the parliament on February 13 this year.

    The rifle may be considered for paramilitary forces in the long run. The orders are expected to run into hundreds of thousands of units.

    According to the arrangement with Russia, a Kalashnikov factory will be set up in India in collaboration with the OFB to cater primarily to its military needs, though there will be no limitations on export.

    Military veterans and strategic experts praise the rifle as a soldier's reliable companion. Lt Gen (Rtd) Deependra Singh Hooda, the officer who oversaw the legendary Surgical Operation of the Indian Army inside Pakistani territory to flush out terrorists in 2016, said that "men prefer" Kalashnikov series rifles.

    General Hooda was the general officer commander-in-chief of India's Northern Command, in charge of planning and executing top-secret operations till his retirement last year. 

    "It has no stoppages and does give any problem during firing. The fact is that when you are in life and death situation, the least you want is that your weapon has to be reliable and the Kalashnikov series has been found to be reliable for the men," Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda told Sputnik. 

    An Indian army soldier holds an AK-47 assault rifle. (File)
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India’s Defense Team to Visit Russia to Finalize AK-103 Assault Rifle Deal
    With increasing counterinsurgency operations that India has to undertake, Lt Gen (Rtd) Hooda says the Kalashnikov has been proven a "good companion" and hence producing it domestically in bulk will be helpful to the forces. 

    "Men prefer to use Kalashnikov rifles. In fact, the Rashtriya Rifles (the elite Indian paramilitary force trained for counterinsurgency operations, especially in Jammu and Kashmir) is completely equipped with the Kalashnikov and it has been proven useful," Hooda adds. 

    Apart from Rashtriya rifles, currently, the elite Indian Marine Commandos (MarCos) are also armed with Kalashnikovs.

    The Kalashnikov series has proven not just reliable for fighting forces, it has also been a reliable formula for pop stars in India to churn out chartbusters. The latest Indian pop sensation Guru Randhawa broke all records with his hit song AK47, in the album of the same name.

    READ MORE: 'Flying Kalashnikov': Russia's New Mi-171А2 Chopper Set to Be Big Seller Abroad

    Blaring posters of the album adorn the rooms of music enthusiasts and the opening lines of the pop song says "O mitran da naa chalda, naa chalda, Jiwe chaldi ae AK47," which when translated to English means, "I am famous among my friends like the AK47." The song is a rage among the youth and is a staple party tune. 

    "The song has been a hit because the singer is likening his popularity and credibility to a gun which is proven for its durability by all means. The gun symbolizes youthfulness, energy and lethal sharpness. Youths associate with such usages more easily and hence singers prefer to use them in their lyrics," Rajesh Verma, a senior writer and film critic, told Sputnik.

    Apart from Guru Randhawa's musical album, at least half a dozen chartbusters in India have the AK-47 as its theme and within its lyrics. 

    Popular political discourse in India also often refers to the AK-47. Former Indian defense minister A K Antony has been referred to multiple times by his peers in Indian politics as "the AK-47."

    Political opponents of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have called him "the AK-49" owing to the initials of his name and his 49-day stint as the chief minister of Delhi. With the famous AK series name attached to him, the Delhi chief minister's media team used the name given by his adversaries to trend his popularity in his subsequent political campaigns and he ultimately came to power with a whopping majority for a second stint. His party AAP used the Kalashnikov connection of their leader to project the effectiveness and strength of Kejriwal.

    The gun is so much part of the Indian imagination that the country's top bureaucrat Amitabh Kant, the current head of the Indian official think tank NITI Aayog, is referred to in the media as "AK-47," ostensibly because he is sharp in his approach as an officer and also because he prepares his presentations for the government with precise and accurate "bullet" points. 

    Adding to the popularity of the Kalashnikov rifles in India is the all-around appreciation of the present government for its "visionary" decisions to make the rifles in India.

    "The government must be appreciated for it. It's a very stable weapon for the soldiers. The men feel they are more secure and confident when they go into counter-terrorism operation with a Kalashnikov rifle," Lt Gen (Rtd) Shankar Prasad, one of India's top strategists and military analysts, told Sputnik.

    Demo firing a PL-14 Lebedev pistol of the Kalashnikov Concern at the Army 2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Kalashnikov Corporation Working on Killer Pistol to Complement Rifle Range
    The decision was pending due to a lack of vision and indifference towards the requirements of the troops. It was never about the cost factor. The move is important because the production of the rifle locally would mean they would not have to depend on any other country for spares and ammunition, he added.

    Although unmatched in popularity, what is also worrying for India is that the Kalashnikov rifle is also symbolic of rebellion in this South Asian country and is notoriously intertwined with militancy and insurgency.

    READ MORE: Indian Security Forces Get Home-Grown AK-47 Clone

    Recently, when the Bar Association of Jammu town held a protest seeking a "proper investigation" into the rape and murder of a minor, the senior-most lawyers took to the mic and warned the government that if their demands were not heeded, the hands that carry the tricolor (Indian flag) may soon pick up an AK-47.

    While the AK series makers in Russia, Kalashnikov Concern, have already rebranded their rifles as "weapons of peace," India may be hopeful that its decision to manufacture its forces' "best companion" domestically will empower its fighting men and quell insurgency to herald a much-needed truce. 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'New Guidelines of Activity': Russia's Kalashnikov Aims at Outer Space – Report
    'US Kalashnikov Probe is Another Act of Trade War' – Russian Historian
    US Prosecutors Probing Kalashnikov Florida's 'Ties to Russia' - Reports
    Russia's Kalashnikov Finishes Testing AK-12, AK-15 for Ratnik Combat Kit
    Tags:
    inspiration, surgical strike, Bollywood, manufacturer, assault rifle, armed forces, Indian Army, Kalashnikov Corporation, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse