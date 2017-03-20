Register
19:18 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Some AK-47 Kalachnikov assault rifles.

    Indian Security Forces Get Home-Grown AK-47 Clone

    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    116720

    The government factory-made AK-47 clone will see action with security forces against Maoist rebels in the hinterland. After the failure of the INSAS rifle, much hope is being placed on the AK-47 clone as the rifle for security forces.

    Indian Army soldiers wear protective suits and wash a tank as they perform a chemical weapon decontamination exercise, during a military exercise in Jagraon, in the northern Indian state of Punjab (File)
    © REUTERS/ Ranjit Singh
    Chemical, Biological Weapons Could Be Used Against India in War, Indian Army Chief Warns
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Though police in the state of Chhattisgarh will be first to use the rifles against left-wing insurgents, security forces, be they Army or central paramilitary, have been demanding guns like the legendary Russian rifle which is known for its lethality and 0.02 percent error percentage. And they have been demanding them for long.

    "It was under development for a long period, but for the last one-and-a-half years only, we could give it new thrust and developed this 7.62 x 39 mm Assault Rifle Project successfully. It is on par with advanced AK-47 rifles in performance and reliability. After seeing the performance of the rifle then only Chhattisgarh Police has decided to procure it from us. Other armed forces have already visited our factory, they have already inspected and seen the performance, now we are expecting some orders from them," G. Sundara Moorthy, Additional General Manager at Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli, told Sputnik.

    The manufacture of the rifle is seen as a major boost to indigenous capability in developing global standard assault rifles.

    Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli has manufactured these rifles in fixed butt, side-foldable butt and under-folding variants. All the models can be mounted with a 40mm under-barrel grenade launcher.

    Indian military personnel drive Indian Army tanks as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    India Media: New Delhi Buys $3B Worth of Weapons, Ammo From Russia, Israel
    Automatic, maintenance-free, the rifle can fire 600 rounds bullets per minute. "We have developed assault rifle similar to AK-47. It will function automatically, it can be compared with international standard, it can be maintenance-free and it will have less problems," said Moorthy.

    Police officers expect the indigenous rifle will be very effective in 300-meter range and in jungle warfare. "We have created a situation where our government can supply indigenously developed assault rifles to armed forces, if armed forces compare it with other assault weapons and approve it for induction," Moorthy said. On March 11 this month, CRPF, an Indian paramilitary force, lost 12 soldiers in an ambush in Chhattisgarh, in increasing Maoist attacks on security forces over the last year.

    Meanwhile, Kalashnikov's CEO Aleksey Krivoruchko said last week that the company has found a partner in India to launch co-production of AK-100 assault rifles. The agreement to this effect is likely to be signed this year.

    India's armed forces have been in dire need for lethal, accurate automatic assault rifles since long as the country-made INSAS did not provide lethality and accuracy desired by them. The Indian Army had issued a global request for information on September 27 last year for a proposed acquisition of 185,000 7.62x51 mm assault rifles, with 120,000 units to be built locally under license.

    Related:

    Pakistan Threatens to Use 'All Weapons' in Case of India's Aggression
    US, India Ink $737 Million Weapons Deal for Ultralight Howitzers
    ‘Provocation’: Bangladesh Buys Chinese Weapons to Irritate India, Experts Say
    Tags:
    AK-47, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok