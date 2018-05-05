Register
18:20 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tishrin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus

    US Halt of Funding to White Helmets Aimed to Distract From Useful Tool - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Msallam ABDALBASET
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commenting on reports of the US decision to suspend funding for the White Helmets accused by Russia of spreading fake data about the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Moscow said that Western media should look into ways the NGO obtains its funding. Francesca Totolo, an independent Italian journalist, spoke with Sputnik about the issue.

    Sputnik: In your view, why has the US stopped funding the organization?

    Francesca Totolo: In the context of the sources used by the Western mainstream media to tell the war in Syria, the White Helmets organization has always been the most used source for spreading propaganda against President Bashar al-Assad and supporting the "moderate rebels". The White Helmets are a British non-governmental organization founded by James Le Mesurier, former officer of the British army and intelligence service, and former (perhaps) mercenary of the contractor company ACADEMI (Blackwater).

    We can not realistically talk about non-governmental organization because the White Helmets have received massive funding from various Western governments: the United States through USAID (the agency of the American government, created for the “export of democracy”, has officially donated 23 million dollars), Great Britain, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Here's How White Helmets Used to Get Funding
    At the beginning of last April, Donald Trump declared that he would immediately withdraw the troops deployed in Syria. The Pentagon's reaction soon came, leading to a series of pressures on the US president, such as those of the newly appointed Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, which led to a rethinking of Trump.

    Coincidentally, after a few days, the White Helmets staged the chemical weapons attack on Douma, calling international attention against President Assad and expressly demanding an intervention by the "allied forces".

    I'm not so sure that the US government will actually stop funding the White Helmets organization. Maybe it's just another comedy from the American deep state to divert attention from such a useful tool to destabilize Syria.

    READ MORE: US Could Halt Funding White Helmets, Due to Facts of Douma Provocations — MoD

    Sputnik: How can this development impact the organization and the general situation in Syria?

    Francesca Totolo: I think it will not change anything at all. After the many and varied evidences of the organization's staging on the chemical weapons attack in Douma, probably the White Helmets will be replaced, to increase the credibility of the propaganda "pro regime change", by other NGOs already financed "for humanitarian purposes" since 2012 by the US government through USAID. Just to name a few: CARE International, Concern Worldwide, Global Communities, Humanity and Inclusion, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief USA, Relief International, and so on.

    The American deep state will hardly abandon Syria and its imperialist project.

    Sputnik: Some experts have pointed out that the funding may have been stopped due to Trump’s desire to roll back US involvement in Syria, what is your take on that?

    Labels of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen iside a damaged house in Douma in Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Douma ER Doctor Exposes White Helmets' Lies About Alleged Chemical Attack
    Francesca Totolo: As already explained, Donald Trump immediately corrected himself after the Pentagon pressures, declaring that he had renounced the immediate withdrawal of the military contingent from Syria, speaking of the defeat of ISIS [Daesh*] as a necessary condition.

    At the moment, the US President does not seem to have the internal political force to impose himself on the deep state that are infiltrating everywhere in the American administration.

    It will now be essential to see the developments on the Israeli offensive against Iran and the position the US will take on the issue.

    Sputnik: Apart from the US the White Helmets receive funding from other countries as well is it likely that if the US decides to stop financing the group other countries will follow?

    READ MORE: Western Media Would Believe Anything White Helmets Report – Italian Journalist

    Francesca Totolo:  In addition to the US, the main supporters of the White Helmets are Great Britain, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, as reported on the organization's website.

    There may be a disengagement from other funding countries, but it will only be apparent. The White Helmets have become the fundamental allies of the so-called "moderate rebels", and therefore a very powerful weapon in the hands of the "allied forces" that it can easily be used as an intermediary with the contractor agencies and terrorist groups that, as we know, they were born with the approval of the Obama administration and its Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Francesca Totolo are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Bashar al-Assad, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse