Register
17:52 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian Civil Defence (known as the White Helmets) carry an injured man as Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families arrive from the former rebel bastion's main town of Douma at the Abu al-Zindeen checkpoint controlled by Turkish-backed rebel fighters near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, on April 4, 2018

    Western Media Would Believe Anything White Helmets Report – Italian Journalist

    © AFP 2018 / Zein Al RIFAI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The notorious White Helmets group published a viral video of the alleged aftermath of a government-launched chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma – and the unverified footage appears to have been trustworthy enough for several Western nations not to hesitate carrying out missile strikes on the war-torn country.

    Sputnik Italy interviewed Roberto Vivaldelli, author of the book “Fake news. Manipolazione e propaganda mediatica, dalla guerra in Siria al Russiagate" (“Fake news. Manipulations and media propaganda, from war in Syria to Russiagate”), to discover how Western media perceive reports on Syria.

    Sputnik: Why did Western media ignore the testimony by a Syrian boy who had been documented in a video from Douma?

    Vivaldelli: They ignored it because it conflicts with the official information on Syria that we have obtained until now. Italian and Western media believe that everything reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, or the White Helmets is the truth. Any testimony that differs from their views is automatically regarded as Russian propaganda.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Russia Wants Syrian Boy From White Helmets' Footage to Address OPCW on Alleged Douma Chem Attack
    At the same time, they pretend that they don’t know who the White Helmets really are and what the situation in Syria is. This organization, founded by former British intelligence officer James Le Mesurier, only operates in territories controlled by rebels, who have ties with radical Islamists.

    Western media suppress these facts, although the situation is extremely grave: they trust any footage and report by the White Helmets, which reveals how “unbiased” they are. Their reports can be published, but they should not tell their readers who they really are. They are not impartial. Nevertheless, the “evidence” provided by the group was enough to fire missiles on Syria, thus violating international law.

    Sputnik: How could a video, provided by a non-transparent NGO, the White Helmets, become the rationale for a strike against Syria? How would you explain it from a journalist’s point of view?

    Vivaldelli: It is wrong, but it doesn’t surprise me. We’ve heard the same story since 2011; at first there were moderate rebels, then they noticed that they were not so moderate; then there is this undoubtedly controversial organization. Italian and Western media, however, prefer not to notice its “dark sides;” the fact that the group was founded by an ex-intelligence agent should have raised doubts on its objectivity.

    READ MORE: Boy From White Helmets' Video on Douma Attack Should Speak at UNSC — Moscow

    Russia was claimed to have been against an independent investigation at the UN, but, to my mind, it was the rebels that shot at the OPCW inspectors upon their arrival in Douma. Someone doesn’t want this probe to be launched, while Russia and Syria have demonstrated a total readiness to participate in the independent investigation. Someone decided to attack Syria without obtaining the results of the investigation at first and rushed to conclusions, having made a big mistake.

    Sputnik: Journalists don’t get much time on air to cover their reports live, while TV channels compete in rhetorical debates, not knowing the facts. Can we regard the situation in Syria as a graphic illustration of how information becomes a tool, that’s being excessively used?

    Vivaldelli: Some journalists still visited Syria. For instance, expert on the Middles East, Robert Fisk from The Independent, made a wonderful report on Syria, but, the same media certainly considered him a pro-government journalist. The problem is that no one else traveled there. Until proven otherwise, Robert Fisk’s opinion inspires more respect than the views of those who haven’t even been to Syria and remain satisfied with claims made by biased organizations. It is more convenient and it doesn’t take much time, but it can hardly be called high-quality journalism.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Russia Wants Syrian Boy From White Helmets' Footage to Address OPCW
    Boy From White Helmets' Video on Douma Attack Should Speak at UNSC - Moscow
    Emails Uncover White Helmets' Attempts to Lobby Ex-Pink Floyd Vocalist
    WATCH Syrian Boy in White Helmets FAKE Chemical Attack Video Reveals Truth
    Tags:
    propaganda campaign, fake news, White Helmets, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse