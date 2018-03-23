Register
22:02 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Ex-General Explains Why Russian S-400 is Better For Turkey Than Patriots

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2143

    The US is sending the deputy assistant secretary from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs to Turkey in order to offer the country to buy its Patriot missile defense system instead of the Russian S-400. Sputnik Turkey interviewed former Major-General of the Turkish Air Force Beyazıt Karatash on the matter.

    Beyazıt Karatash doesn't take the US offer for Turkey to buy Patriot missile systems seriously and claims that the main goal of such an offer is to interfere with the Turkish deal with Russia. According to him, there are lobbies in Turkey that advocate buying US systems and thus such suggestions will be surfacing in the future, but noted that the Turkish president, defense minister and foreign minister have stressed their adherence to the deal with Russia.

    Karatash further added that the S-400's efficiency is greater than that of the Patriot system. According to him, the main argument "for" the US defense system is its compatibility with other NATO systems, but it's a small consolation for buying "unfit" weaponry.

    READ MORE: S-400 No More: Turkey to Discuss Purchase of Patriot System With US

    He also mentioned another significant drawback. Unless his country fully controls the system it possesses, plotters could be able to conduct airstrikes whenever they want, as they did on July 15, 2016. He is adamant that the coup was a CIA plot and thus it is unacceptable to buy defense systems from the US, otherwise Turkey will be exposed. According to the former general, the S-400 does not have this drawback.

    "Buying the S-400 instead of the Patriot will provide Turkey with not only technological, but also political advantages in case the situation repeats itself," Beyazıt Karatash said.

    READ MORE: 'Get out of Here, Tillerson!': Turkey "Glad-Hands" US Secretary of State

    He also noted that sticking to the Turkish-Russian agreement will strengthen Turkey's image as a reliable partner, whilst violating it will tarnish it as untrustworthy.

    Information about the future negotiations between Turkey and the US on buying Patriots instead of Russian S-400 systems recently surfaced in Turkish media. The news comes almost a week after a group of US lawmakers suggested punishing countries buying S-400 air defense systems from Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    Related:

    S-400 No More: Turkey to Discuss Purchase of Patriot System With US
    US Senate Warns Russia of Sanctions if S-400 Sold to Any Foreign Nations
    Indian Air Force Lists Russian S-400 Air Defense System as Top Priority
    Turkish Foreign Minister Rules Out Use of S-400 Systems in Syria Operation
    Tags:
    S-400, Patriot missile system, NATO, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse