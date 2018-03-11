Register
22:03 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.

    'US Still Reverting Back to the Notion of Military Hegemony' – China Strategist

    © AP Photo/ Dave Caulkin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 64

    US General John Hyten has said that US submarines can decimate Russia and China. Speaking at a hearing on the 2019 US Strategic Forces Posture, Hyten said that China and Russia can’t do anything that the US couldn't respond to, aside from a massive attack. Sputnik discussed this with Andrew Leung, an independent China strategist.

    Sputnik: What has been China's reaction to the STRATCOM Commander's statement so far, has there been a reaction?

    Andrew Leung: Well the first reaction is not just specifically to this; look, the United States recently released two game-changing strategy papers. The first one is the National Security Strategy, naming Russia and China as [America's] main rival, if not enemy, as revisionist powers challenging the US-led world order. The other one is the National Defense Strategy, [which puts] a lot of emphasis on nuclear weapons, their legality and even suggesting the US should develop militarized nuclear weapons to respond to the so-called threat from Russia and China. So this latest thing from STRATCOM is nothing new actually, because he's merely talking about a credible, survivable second strike; this has been [a] reality [since] after the Second World War, because Russia is a nuclear power and so is China, and during the period of the Cold War all countries developed nuclear deterrents, capabilities leading to so-called mutual assured destruction. 

    READ MORE: US Reportedly Expands Missile Strategy – Here are the Alleged Targets

    Mutual assured destruction means, whichever country dares to strike first, the other would have the capability to strike back, making sure both countries would perish. I think that this has been going on for a long, long time, so what he has been saying is that basically, Russia and China won't be able to find its submarines even if Russia or China prepare to mount a first strike. Well, this is nothing new, but of course, what is new is a kind of renewed Cold War, a kind of mentality where it seems that the only toolbox in international relations, international rivalry or competition is increased military cohesion. 

    A frontal view of four B-61 nuclear free-fall bombs on a bomb cart
    CC0
    US Lowering Threshold of Using Nukes Hinders Global Security - Russian Security Council
    Now this is a no-brainer, because [each of] the top nuclear powers in the world, the United States, Russia and China, particularly the United States and Russia, could destroy not only the two [other] countries but the entire world several times over, so merely developing a new type of weapon won't change these dynamics. I think what is worrying is that the United States, with the 'America First' strategy, is still reverting back to this worn out notion of military hegemony, because in a world which is internationally connected,  the mutually assured destruction reality still prevailing between the United States and Russia, and also increasingly China — it's a formula which can boost any countries to hegemony.

    READ MORE: Possible Deployment of Russia's Su-57 in Syria 'a Message' to US – Analyst

    But the hegemony is gone and the world is multipolar, mutually dependent and mutually connected. One's national power and national influence rest on a lot of things, including the military, but also economic power, soft power, and the ability to solve problems for the entire world, earning a lot of respect with one's allies and with most of the world. So I think in a world which is connected by the internet, which eliminates geography and [where] connectivity is instantaneous, no matter what products [are in] most of the countries, even if you take any product that is not made in China these days you're bound to find there's input in it contributed by China, and also China relies on the global network; that applies to other countries as well. What is worrying is that this paradigm, this old mindset, firstly is it's a zero-sum game and secondly, it's going back to the so-called Pax Americana, the American hegemony, America First kind of mentality, which nowadays does not work anymore.

    Sputnik: Are we seeing a shift in China's military strategy? You've mentioned that this is not the first step toward this increased military aggression or stance by the US, but we also had the military posture which talked about Russia and China as major threats to the US. Has China changed its military strategy, has it pushed to upgrade and further develop military capabilities in light of this new position of the US?

    American soldiers wait on the tarmac in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, eastern of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Top 4 Countries Where US Was 'Arsonist and Firefighter'
    Andrew Leung: Absolutely, I think, that another misread of China is that China used to be following Deng Xiaoping's famous doctrine of hiding one's powers, hiding one's light under the bushel and buying one's time. But when China has grown to be a 10 million ton panda,  even if it's a panda, obviously, you can't hide anymore. Also China is a country with a lot of borders and a very-very long coastline connected to and bordering many other countries and some of them are not as friendly towards China as before, and of course China's history is full of centuries of the reality of China being invaded, China being humiliated and that kind of thing. So as China has grown to become bigger and is now the second largest economy in the world, and is now growing relatively well and is set to reach its first millennium goal, by the year 2035, to become a reasonably rich, reasonably well off kind of economy, then China will have the capability to build up its military, in defense of its own interests.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-Pentagon Official: US Defense Plan Codifies New Cold War
    US Defense Against North Korean Missiles Improving - Pentagon Testing Agency
    New US Defense Strategy Fails to Address Causes of Defeats in Mideast, S. Asia
    Tags:
    defense strategy, destruction, attack, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok