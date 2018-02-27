Register
23:13 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    PAK FA

    Possible Deployment of Russia's Su-57 in Syria 'a Message' to US – Analyst

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    10353

    While the US-led coalition is trying to outmaneuver Russia and Damascus by hook or by crook in Syria and the looming threat of Turkish-Syrian confrontation which has emerged over Afrin and Manbij, Russia has sent a strong signal to Washington and its allies, geopolitical analyst Phil Butler told Sputnik.

    Western "neocolonial" nations do not think that they have lost in Syria and are not going to give up, Phil Butler, a geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik, adding that the alleged deployment of Russia's new Su-57 stealth fighters in the region sends a message to the US-led coalition.

    "It is a message," Butler highlighted. "Russia has to operate from a position of confidence and strength. [President Vladimir] Putin is an old hand at this. There is no 'bluff' in the man. The US has a numerical and in many ways technological advantage, but the American people do not want World War III. The Su-57 says 'we will do what is necessary'."

    Last week Syrian observer Wael Al Hussaini shared photos of Russia's Su-57 fighter jets allegedly arriving at Syria's Hmeymim Airbase on his Twitter page.

    ​The Su-57 stealth multi-role aircraft is equipped with a sophisticated avionics system and advanced active airborne phased array radars, which help the fighter effectively destroy air, ground and naval targets. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to confirm the reports.

    Although the US hand in Syria is as weak as one can imagine, Washington is still trying to get the upper hand, the geopolitical analyst noted.

    "If it were a game of chess or strategies, what would the US and the rest do next? Give up and let go? Absolutely not. Like I said, nothing has changed, ISIL [Daesh] is dead, that is all," Butler said.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File)
    © REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
    Netanyahu is in Deep Trouble, Assad is About to Make Strategic Mistake – Analyst
    Likewise, the US' European and Middle Eastern allies are seeking to strengthen their negotiation positions through threats and the use of force.

    "The Brits, Americans and Europeans want to be 'in' the deal," the geopolitical analyst remarked.

    On February 27, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stated that the UK would support airstrikes against Damascus, citing an alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in East Ghouta.

    The statement followed the notorious White Helmets' claims that the SAA deployed chlorine gas against the town of Al-Shifoniya in East Ghouta, which allegedly resulted in the death of a child and suffocation among civilians.

    Pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and Turkish troops secure the Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    Erdogan Must Go: As Kurds Turn to Damascus, Turkey's Op Loses Relevance - Analyst
    The infamous NGO has on multiple occasions been spotted carrying out staged operations in Syria. According to investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley, who has been keeping an eye on the organization for the past few years, the White Helmets is nothing but a NATO propaganda tool to justify the West's further intervention in Syria.

    Earlier, on February 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that militants were preparing a provocation with the use of poisonous agents "in order to accuse the government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians in Eastern Ghouta."

    Syria has repeatedly denied accusations of the use of chemical arms. Damascus refers to the fact that the country's chemical stockpiles were completely destroyed in August 2014, under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Conflict Between Ankara and Damascus is a 'Virtual Certainty'

    Meanwhile, Ankara and Damascus may find themselves involved in direct clashes over Afrin and Manbij amid the UN-imposed 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

    A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey to Deploy Special Forces to Syria's Afrin - Deputy PM
    Syrian pro-government units have already entered Afrin. On the other hand, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) may soon pass control over Manbij to the SAA, a Kurdish security source told Sputnik.

    The problem is that Kurdish-held Afrin and Manbij remain in the crosshairs of Turkey's Olive Branch operation, which was launched on January 20 to prevent the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from beefing up their presence in northern Syria.

    Since Ankara views the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) — designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey — it is unwilling to stop the operation regardless of the UN-backed ceasefire.

    "As for Turkey and the Kurd situation, we are essentially witnessing the same struggle in the region that existed during World War I," Butler said. "The names and some of the players have changed, but "influence" and the age old differences are at play. Yes, conflict in between Ankara and Damascus are not just likely, I would say this is a virtual certainty."

    When asked whether Russia can prevent the Turkish-Syrian standoff, the geopolitical analyst emphasized that "the problem in mediating in between Ankara and Damascus is the pressure being exerted from new colonial powers."

    "This situation is not unlike it was during the time of T. E. Lawrence [a British military officer who took part in the Great Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War]," the analyst pointed out. "The legend was on a mission to leverage the Arab world against the Ottomans, Germany, and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The situation is a bit different and more complex with Israel in the middle."

    According to Butler, Russia's role here "is difficult and complex, and at the same time very important."

    He stressed that President Putin "holds large sway over Ankara and Damascus, much more so than Washington at the moment."

    "The problem for Moscow is the same as it was for every other outside power trying to influence this region. The 'differences' are not being mediated. Russia can only solve this mess by getting these people to 'deal' in between themselves," the geopolitical analyst emphasized.

    The views and opinions expressed by Phil Butler, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Phil Butler is a geopolitical analyst and author of "Putin's Praetorians: Confessions of the Top Kremlin Trolls."

    Related:

    Possible Reason for Deployment of Russia's 5th Gen Su-57 to Syria Revealed
    Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Syria's Hmeymim
    Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria
    DoD: Russian Su-57 Fighter Jets Pose No Threat to Coalition Operations in Syria
    Macron to Erdogan: Syrian Ceasefire Must Apply to Afrin Operation
    Turkey Detains 850 Protesters At Rally Against Afrin Operation – Interior Min.
    Turkey to Deploy Special Forces to Syria's Afrin - Deputy PM
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, confrontation, ceasefire, Su-57, Sukhoi PAK FA T-50, Operation Olive Branch, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), United Nations, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Russian Aerospace Forces, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok