Register
09:35 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man moves his hand toward SVH (Servo Electric 5 Finger Gripping Hand) automated hand made by Schunk during the 2014 IEEE-RAS International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid on November 19, 2014

    'This is The First Time We Have Ability to Recycle Electronic Skin' - Professor

    © AP Photo/ GERARD JULIEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Researchers from University of Colorado Boulder have created an electronic skin that can heal itself if torn apart. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Jianliang Xiao, study co-author and an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the University.

    The electronic skin, or e-skin, is a thin artificial material that mimics functions of real human skin, thanks to a variety of sensors embedded in the structure of the material. Those sensors include pressure, temperature, humidity and even air flow sensors. With such capabilities, e-skin could be used both in robot and human prosthetics development.

    Several similar materials are now being developed across the world, but the one developed at University of Colorado Boulder, US, has one significant advantage: it's recycleable. If damaged severely, it can be liquefied and then molded again.

    Talking to Radio Sputnik, Jianliang Xiao, an assistant professor in CU Boulder's Department of Mechanical Engineering who is leading the research effort, explained how this technological marvel works.

    "You can imagine a robot holding a baby like the parents would do, so certainly you'd like to make sure that robot can feel when the pressure is too high, so it doesn't hurt the baby," he said.

    He also offered the possibility that such robot nanny could use the temperature sensor to check on baby's temperature should the little one catch cold.

    Commuter trains in Sweden
    CC BY 3.0 / News Øresund - Johan Wessman / Pagatag Svedala
    Sweden Pioneers 'Cyborg Passengers' With Microchip Implants
    The new e-skin will also allow enhancing mechanical prosthetics, as it will give the human user necessary tactile feedback modern prosthesis lack at the moment.

    According to the press release, published on the University website, the Colorado Boulder e-skin "can be easily conformed to curved surfaces like human arms and robotic hands by applying moderate heat and pressure to it without introducing excessive stresses."

    What makes this product revolutionary, however, is, as Xiao points out, the ability to completely heal itself from damage. And if the skin is damaged beyond repair, it can be recycled entirely, by putting the skin it into a special recycling solution.

    "We create millions of tons of waste every year, because we use devices like cell phones, computers and TVs, and after we use them, we just discard them. The majority of these devices are not being recycled; and they are pollutants," he underscored.

    The e-skin is made of covalently bonded dynamic network polymer laced with silver nano particles; this material is produced from components that are commercially available. Commercial availability of source compounds make the electronic skin arguably cost effective: the piece of e-skin produced specifically for demonstration did cost the team about $10, Xiao said.

    When asked about when this particular model of e-skin will be available for consumers, Xiao said that it would take several years from today.

    "It depends on how fast we can make our devices more reliable and also scalable manufactured," he said.

    Related:

    Wow! Science Gives Us ‘E-Skin’ That Changes Colors Like a Chameleon
    Scientists develop E-skin that can transfer data
    Tags:
    recycle, prosthetics, robotics, e-skin, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok